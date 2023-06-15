Educators, academics, and friends are invited to join the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP) for its annual benefit, “Building a Framework for Truth: A Fundraiser, Ethics in Academic Research, Inclusion of Indigenous Rights,” with a documented history of California genocide on Sunday, June 18, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at The Center for the Arts, in Grass Valley, a hub for arts in Nevada County. Tickets are available for “in-person” ($22 to $44) or online ($11).
Researcher, professor, and author Benjamin Madley, author of “An American Genocide”; Jordan Reznick, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Getty Research Institute; and freelance researcher Megan Renoir, PhD Candidate at the University of Cambridge, will explore the ethics of their academic fields. Musical artists Mariee Siou and Nikila Badua will also perform.