Copies of the book “An American Genocide” by Benjamin Madley are available for purchase at ‘Uba Seo: Nisenan Arts and Culture at 225 Broad Street in downtown Nevada City. Mr. Madley will be signing books at the close of the June 18 event.

 Submitted photo

Educators, academics, and friends are invited to join the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP) for its annual benefit, “Building a Framework for Truth: A Fundraiser, Ethics in Academic Research, Inclusion of Indigenous Rights,” with a documented history of California genocide on Sunday, June 18, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at The Center for the Arts, in Grass Valley, a hub for arts in Nevada County. Tickets are available for “in-person” ($22 to $44) or online ($11).

Researcher, professor, and author Benjamin Madley, author of “An American Genocide”; Jordan Reznick, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Getty Research Institute; and freelance researcher Megan Renoir, PhD Candidate at the University of Cambridge, will explore the ethics of their academic fields. Musical artists Mariee Siou and Nikila Badua will also perform.