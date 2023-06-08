Join film makers Harry Chuck and Josh Chuck on Sunday, June 11 at 7 p.m. for a screening of Chinatown Rising at the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street in Nevada City. Chinatown Rising is a first-person history of San Francisco’s Chinatown. Filmed over the span of 40 years, often at civic and cultural events in Chinatown, Chinatown Rising is an 85-minute documentary that provides invaluable insight into Chinatown’s importance in the development of San Francisco and also the civil rights movement.

Chinatown Rising is a fitting tribute to the cultural and political impact of Chinese American San Francisco residents. Falling just a few days into June, this film serves as a fine recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in the United States each May.