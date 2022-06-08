Children’s Festival seeks volunteers

Ever want to be a part of a Renaissance Faire, where knights, dragons, witches, and wizards abound? Here’s your chance!

The Children’s Festival, now sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis, is coming back to Pioneer Park in Nevada City on July 15. Kids of all ages can discover their creative potential through arts and crafts, woodworking, stone-carving and more. There will be a huge castle maze, catapults, magic acts, sword fighting, and even a huge mechanical fire-breathing dragon.

The Children’s Festival depends on an army of volunteers to create a medieval fairyland for one magical day. There are dozens of craft tables and activities which will require three to five volunteers at each station. Both teens and adults who want to volunteer are welcome.

The Festival has two sessions. The morning session runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and the evening session runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you can spare a few hours to help out, please contact childfesthelpers@gmail.com .

Source: Gold Country Kiwanis