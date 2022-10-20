Chicken Bonz Band springboards into a new future following 2022 WorldFest Performance

Chicken Bonz at 2022 WorldFest.

Photo by Yvonne Dockter

Musician/composer Ludi Hinrichs and his Chicken Bonz ensemble is a well-recognized talent with a 12 year history in Nevada County and beyond. The ensemble band found a new groove at 2022 WorldFest and is looking forward to being back on stage at North Columbia Schoolhouse on October 22.

“I’ve had a very rich musical life,” notes Hinrichs. He and his exceptional band love to perform.

The Chicken Bonz crew invite you to check out their new YouTube channel (https://tinyurl.com/4bcbt65y ). In addition to WorldFest, you may have heard them perform at Music in the Mountains, Summerfest or perhaps Grass Valley Center for the Arts.

Chicken Bonz has a new line-up with several new players. “We’ve all been very uplifted coming out of rehearsals and it’s been a joy playing again live for our friends and other musicians,” observes Hinrichs.

Chicken Bonz Band Line Up

Ludi Hinrichs on piano, trombone and vocals leads this ensemble, which he likes to think of as a mini-orchestra. Hinrichs deep musical history includes studies at Berklee College of Music, performing solo, and recording and touring with many artists, including poet Gary Snyder and duo concerts with minimalist Terry Riley.

The recent addition of drummer Tim Bulkley brings his unique approach to the textures and odd timings of the band. Tim hails from Brooklyn, NY. Tim has played with numerous greats including Boz Scaggs, Stanley Jordan and Peter Bernstein.

Also new to the group is Phil Kember, trombonist. With a beautiful high fluid sound, Phil’s playing is reminiscent of Frank Rosolino, the unparalleled jazz master of the ’60’s.

Hinrichs calls Chicken Bonz music “seventh stream music” because of the sonic spring waters that feed into the remarkable seven hand-picked musicians.

Chicken Bones Band also includes Nevada County saxophonist/composer Randy McKean, on bass clarinet. Randy evokes a stream of his former East Village sounds while juggling the crooked rhythms of Macedonia and Romania.

Tom Hannickel, acoustic bass has a fine sense of balance; he also contributes his high tenor voice and bass trombone along with tuba skills. He has backed numerous touring artists including Sacramento pianist Joe Gilman.

Murray Campbell, native of Edinburgh, Scotland, is an astounding multi-instrumentalist. On violin he has this way of seeking out the most subtle sounds as on the Klezmer sounding COCEK; while his English horn draws images of Scheherazade while she dances for the caravan.

North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center Amphitheatre

Ludi Hinrichs and Chicken Bonz are looking forward to once again providing a dynamic ensemble performance in the scenic outdoor amphitheater at North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center. Watch for upcoming performances of Chicken Bonz and hear their music on YouTube. Booking inquiries, please contact Ludi Hinrichs ludi@nccn.net . Learn more at ludihinrichs.com