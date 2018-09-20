Cheryl Wicks: ID your pets — For your sake and theirs

If you have a pet you should have identification on it.

Most people think their pet will never end up in a shelter or loose on the street, found by someone that has no idea who the pet belongs to.

Unfortunately, the pets of even the most conscientious pet owners sometimes escape. Gates get left open unintentionally by meter readers, gardeners and other visitors to your property.

When we receive a stray at Sammie's Friends we do everything we can to locate the owner. We scan for a microchip, look for a rabies vaccine tag, look for a license or a tag from a pet store. Around 80 percent of the animals we receive are strays and without these sources of identification we have no idea who the animal belongs to.

We post them on Facebook and try every way we know how to locate the owner. If no one shows up for the pet within five days we are legally allowed to put it up for adoption. If you show up after five days and we still have your pet we will be happily return your pet to you.

Following protocol

However, if it has been adopted, the new owner has the legal right to keep it. This calamity doesn't happen often, but it has happened, bringing about great upsets and unhappiness. We follow the law.

With some type of ID this could all be avoided. The best idea is to microchip your animal and be sure to have the registration up to date. We sometimes hit a dead end because, although we get owner information, the number we are given to call is no longer in service.

One time we had a dog with a microchip that went to a dead number. When the owner showed up she said, "I have owned this dog for eight years and never knew it had a microchip, it must have been chipped by someone else."

The lesson here is if you get a new dog it is always a good idea to take it to a shelter or vet clinic and have it scanned. That way if it has a microchip you can either trace it and ensure yourself that you do not have someone else's pet. If the chip leads to nowhere you can get it registered to yourself, the current owner.

It is a legal requirement to have your dog licensed. If your dog is picked up it can be traced through it's license number.

Often times if your dog is picked up by Animal Control, and the dog is not causing any trouble, they can check the license and contact you and get your dog back to you, without bringing it to the shelter; this will avoid redemption and kennel fees and inconvenience.

I also recommend a tag you can get at any pet store, and many other places too, with the pet's name and a phone number. This is a good idea because if a member of the public finds the dog, they most likely do not have a scanner, and they can call you and get your pet back to you quickly.

If the pet is found on a Sunday or a holiday, most clinics and shelters aren't open and you will have to wait to get your pet. This can cause anxiety and frustration for both you and your pet.

The importance of chipping

Now for some happy stories regarding how microchips have helped place animals back with their owners quickly.

We received a cute little lab mix and scanned her and called the microchip company. They let us know that the dog had been reported missing in November of the previous year (we received the lab in July — nine months later).

Next is the even more interesting part — the dog was from New Mexico on the eastern side of the state. We called the people and they said "How on earth did our dog get to California?"

Of course we had no idea. The dog's family knew someone in Marysville, who picked up the dog and put it on an airplane in Sacramento and "presto" the dog was back home.

Another time we received two labs from the Penn Valley area. We scanned them and they had chips from Louisiana. We called that number and left a message. Within an hour their very worried family picked them up and continued their journey to the state of Washington.

We received a stray cat. She was having trouble breathing so we took her to a veterinarian. It turns out she had a hernia which was causing all of her organs to be pushing on her lungs and making it difficult to breathe. We had scanned this kitty, but found no chip.

The veterinarian found a chip, during this surgery, buried deep in her abdominal cavity. We traced this chip to where she had been rescued as a very young kitten in Palo Alto. It turns out that whoever adopted her never registered the chip, but through the Palo Alto Humane Society we found the rescuer/foster home who had now retired from the rescue business and moved to Oregon.

We learned that Helen, the cat, was seven years old. The foster mom, she had so many years ago, said, "I'll take Helen."

She also had the Palo Alto Humane Society pay the bill for Helen's $800 hernia surgery. Wasn't that nice.

Curt, the co-founder of Sammie's Friends drove Helen to Oregon and all is well for this precious kitty after reuniting with her foster mom of seven years ago.

Although I have many more stories, I must stop my stories for now. I hope that I have convinced you to ID your pet so if they ever get lost you and your pet can be reunited in a minimum amount of time.

If I lost my pet both she and I would be devastated. My dog, ChuChu is microchipped, licensed, and wears a pretty pink tag with her name and phone number. If she ever gets out I want her back as soon as possible.

I love her so, as I'm sure you love your pets.

Cheryl Wicks is the Co-Founder and President of Sammie's Friends.