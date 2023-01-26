Special to The Union
“Poetry in Song” — the title says it all. Eleven classic poems set to 11 pieces of new, classical-style music. This describes the upcoming concert presented by the Composers Project, a unique educational program offered to young musicians by InConcert Sierra.
Designed and taught by local composer Mark Vance, the Composers Project is a nine-month series of classes and private lessons covering all aspects of music composition. Divided into two semesters, each is highlighted by a concert in which student works are premiered by professional singers and musicians in front of a live audience.
The 11 students, ages 13 to 19, bring various levels of musical experience to the program. For this concert, they selected a poem, studied it, and then set it to music for voice and an instrument of their choice. They wrote a score for the singers and musicians and rehearsed with them, hearing their music come to life.
They chose a wide variety of poems, ranging from whimsical to powerful to poignant. The audience will hear different musical styles and voices. Most pieces will be accompanied by piano, but two will feature harp.
After studying the poems and the lives of the poets, the students demonstrate that even works that seem simple can have depth and meaning. Henry, 13, chose a poem by an obscure 18th century Chinese writer (“Quarrelling” by Tao Tschung Yu) and suggests that it means “when we argue, everyone loses.”
“Where the Sidewalk Ends,” by Shel Silverstein, is widely considered a children’s poem, but Frederic, 14, shows that it speaks to all ages.
Luca, 17, selected “O Captain! My Captain!” by Walt Whitman. He said that learning that it was written in response to the death of Abraham Lincoln “gave me a new perspective…that there was a successful endeavor, but the leader died.”
The students discussed the complicated lives of some of the poets. Their teacher suggested that personal difficulties can fuel creative impulses and that writing poetry and music can be an emotional outlet. In contrast, Jaxon, 15, commented that his chosen author, Edgar Allan Guest, was “an average dude” who wrote uplifting poems (“They Said It Couldn’t Be Done”).
Kieran, 18, envisioned his poem, “Ozymandias” by Percy Bysshe Shelly, as telling a story in the bardic tradition and felt that a harp, in lieu of a lyre or lute, was perfectly suited to the story. He identified the theme of the poem as “everything is meaningless in the flow of time.” This is his fifth year in the program and, even before this year’s class began, he was excited about using this poem.
Sophia, 15, said that she usually composes “happy music” but was drawn to “Autumn Song” by Dante Rosetti. She describes it as a “sorrowful poem,” which had more meaning as she learned about the poet and his life. Sophia is an accomplished pianist and considered playing her own piece during the concert but then chose to experience it played by a professional.
All are welcome to attend the concert on February 5. Details are available at www.inconcertsierra.org.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Composers Project “Poetry in Song” WHEN: Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2pm WHERE: Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street, Grass Valley TICKETS: $20 general, free to youth 18 and under; Available at www.inconcertsierra.org.or call 530-273-3990