Cheryl Morris: A valuable lesson

Internationally acclaimed cellist Amit Peled and InConcert Sierra's artistic director/pianist Ken Hardin performing for a class of composer students on Saturday, November 19.

How do you mesmerize a group of teenagers? If they are budding composers of classical music, you put them in a room with internationally acclaimed cellist Amit Peled and watch the magic happen.

On a recent Saturday morning, students in InConcert Sierra’s Composers Project had a master class with Maestro Peled, who was to perform the following day at the Third Sunday concert, also presented by InConcert Sierra. It was a unique opportunity for the students, ages 13 to 18, to meet informally with a renowned performer and teacher.

Peled is a charismatic musician and speaker. He played a range of pieces and related them to what the students experience as they compose and perform, telling them: “The moment you’re done with your composition it’s not yours anymore; it’s alive by itself.”

“Amazing,” “very cool” and “really interesting” were some of the comments made by the students.

He compared musical composition and performance to poetry, acting, and story-telling. “It’s my job to tell a story and make you believe it,” and also to feel it, regardless of what his own mood may be at the time.

Joining the conversation was Ken Hardin, Artistic Director of InConcert Sierra. They talked about some technical considerations, such as interacting with another musician and with the room they are playing in, as other factors the students need to be aware of.

In conversations afterwards, they were clearly relating what had been said to their own experiences as music students and composers.

This included Peled telling them that every day he practices basic scales and double stops (playing two notes at the same time.) While not surprised, some students admitted they find scales and exercises boring and find it hard to commit to daily practice.

They also remembered him saying that Bach extended the range of the cello beyond what anyone thought was possible. They then found a YouTube video of someone performing “Bohemian Rhapsody” on a ukulele, offering a contemporary example of a musician doing that same thing.



InConcert Sierra’s Composers Project is an intensive nine-month program developed and taught by Mark Vance, a local composer and musician. It covers all aspects of music composition and includes weekly individual sessions as well as biweekly group classes. Students also get to interact with guest teachers such as Amit Peled, who are professional musicians and composers.

Students write two compositions over the course of the program. The first one, which they are currently working on, is for voice and an instrument of their choice. Each student selects and studies a poem and then sets it to music. They write a score for the vocalist and instrumentalist, who are professional musicians, and rehearse with them, hearing their music come to life. This would be the point at which Peled would say it’s not theirs anymore; it has a life of its own.

The culmination of this process is a concert in which all the student works are premiered in front of a live audience. This semester’s exciting concert, “Poetry in Song” will be on February 5, 2023. Details are available at http://www.inconcertsierra.org

Cheryl Morris is a member of the InConcert Sierra Education Committee and is passionate about music education.