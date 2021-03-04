Cheering for young musicians: InConcert Sierra’s final ’Back to the Future’ showcase this Sunday

This Sunday, the students performing range from ages 9 to 17; participants are Eva Floyd on trumpet (pictured), and Elsa Gray, Leander Giuliani, Ariana Toor, Jacob Crenshaw, Baraka Anderson, and Malachi Ludlum on piano.

Provided photo

InConcert Sierra’s “Bach to the Future” Education and Outreach Program presents the final of three Spring Student Showcases, this Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m. The musical showcases have provided the students a virtual opportunity to present the fruition of their hard work to the community.

KNOW & GO WHAT: InConcert Sierra “Bach to the Future” Education Programs “Student Showcase” WHEN: Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m. WHERE: Virtual presentation streaming on InConcert Sierra’s YouTube channel and http://www.inconcertsierra.org TICKETS: Free of charge

These days, with in-person concerts prohibited, teachers have found the online recitals to be highly beneficial to their students’ learning process. Taking part in recitals while studying music is an essential part of a student’s growth. There are few things more motivating to music students than receiving heartfelt praise from their friends, family, and community after a presentation.

During normal times, pre-COVID, their friends and family would join together to hear their performance. Students practice for hours to learn a piece of music. They relish in receiving accolades that give them a well-deserved sense of pride and accomplishment for all those hours of hard work.

This Sunday, the students performing range from ages 9 to 17; participants are Eva Floyd on trumpet, and Elsa Gray, Leander Giuliani, Ariana Toor, Jacob Crenshaw, Baraka Anderson, and Malachi Ludlum on piano.

“Another benefit of the recitals is the opportunity to practice public speaking. The comments from the students are priceless,” said ICS Executive Director Julie Hardin. “I enjoy watching the showcases to hear what the kids are going to say, as much as their music, and cheer them on. It’s a delightful way to spend a half-hour.”

The Student Showcase recitals may be viewed online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org , or the InConcert Sierra YouTube channel. All three recitals will remain available on YouTube.

Source: InConcert Sierra