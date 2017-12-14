Chanukah’s here! Oil’s in style

ABOUT THE SPONSORING ORGANIZATION Chabad of Grass Valley offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. For more information, contact Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz at rabbi@JewishGV.com or 530.404.0020.

ABOUT CHANUKAH Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Tuesday, December 12 and concludes the evening of Wednesday, December 20. The History, Observances and Customs of Chanukah can be found on http://www.JewishGV.com/Chanukah .

The smell of deep fried sufganiyot (jelly donuts) and potato latkes (pancakes) brings back fond family memories to many who've celebrated Chanukah as children. This year Chabad of Grass Valley is hosting several Chanukah events throughout the eight day Chanukah festival, December 12-20. The events are open to the entire community, free of charge and of course include delicious sufganiyot and latkes.

Thursday afternoon, December 14, a latke and donut bar will be set up at Raley's supermarket featuring Gluten Free Donuts and Potato Latkes as well as Zucchini Latkes for the more health conscious! Chabad Rabbi Nochum and Chyena Yusewitz will be frying them fresh and offering them free at the entrance of Raley's and will be available to answer any questions you've got! Raley's will have a display of Chanukah items and Kosher items for sale including frozen latkes and donuts throughout the entire Chanukah.

A large community Shabbat dinner will be held on Friday, December 15, at 4 p.m. at Chabad, beginning with a heimish (homey) Menorah Lighting. Limited Space Available – RSVP necessary: 530-404.0020. The lavish Chanukah Shabbat dinner will include Chyena's famous sundried tomato basil Challah, roasted pepper dip, portabella mushroom salad, Chicken soup and a gourmet latke buffet including chicken vegetable and potato latkes. Dessert is kind of obvious – jelly filled donuts!

The highlight of the Chanukah season will be the kindling of a public 9 foot Chanukah menorah erected at Robinson Plaza, 132 Main Street, Nevada City, followed by a community-wide celebration on Sunday, December 17, at 5 p.m., the 6th night of the eight-day holiday. The ceremony, organized by Chabad Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, will feature greetings by elected officials, including Nevada City Mayor, Duane Strawser as well as a fire light show in the spirit of Hanukkah. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, hundreds will dance, sing and eat the night away with latkes, donuts, coffee and more! The event is open to all, free of charge.

At the culmination of Chanukah, on the 8th night, December 19, men, women and children will gather at Chabad for a latke cook-off, led by Pinky Zalkin, dubbed the Potato Latke Princess of Nevada County. Pinky will demonstrate the good 'ole way to make potato latkes – including grating the potato by hand. You can RSVP by calling 530.404.0020 or email rabbi@JewishGV.com.

For more information about all of Chabad's Chanukah parties and Menorah Lightings scheduled for this year in Grass Valley and Nevada City, or to find out why oily food are eaten on Chanukah visit our Chanukah site at JewishGV.com/Chanukah. Event reminders and photos are constantly posted on Chabad of Grass Valley's facebook page.

Recommended Stories For You