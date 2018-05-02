Change Agents Camp — Making friends, making meaning

Making new friends in a cozy lodge while collaborating on creative projects, enjoying hands-on field trips, discovering new ways to serve a world that needs your talents and skills — this is the life of a change agent.

Young scholarship recipients in grades fifth through tenth come together for this experience each summer at the Climate Change Agents summer camp, sponsored by the Nevada County Climate Change Coalition.

This year's theme, Grateful for a Plateful, will engage the change agents in an exploration of advocacy, food insecurity and climate change topics, such as regenerative farming, sequestration and invention. The impact of their projects will extend to include people from both local and global communities.

This year's 5-day, 4-night camp will occur June 25–30.

The deadline for submitting scholarship applications has been extended to May 20.

Teacher recommendations are required. Acceptance notifications will be sent by May 31.

Download blank applications at http://www.ncclimatechangecoaltion.org. Scan and submit completed applications to info@fullcirclelearning. Questions may also be directed to the email address.