Change Agents Camp — Making friends, making meaning
May 2, 2018
Making new friends in a cozy lodge while collaborating on creative projects, enjoying hands-on field trips, discovering new ways to serve a world that needs your talents and skills — this is the life of a change agent.
Young scholarship recipients in grades fifth through tenth come together for this experience each summer at the Climate Change Agents summer camp, sponsored by the Nevada County Climate Change Coalition.
This year's theme, Grateful for a Plateful, will engage the change agents in an exploration of advocacy, food insecurity and climate change topics, such as regenerative farming, sequestration and invention. The impact of their projects will extend to include people from both local and global communities.
This year's 5-day, 4-night camp will occur June 25–30.
The deadline for submitting scholarship applications has been extended to May 20.
Teacher recommendations are required. Acceptance notifications will be sent by May 31.
Recommended Stories For You
Download blank applications at http://www.ncclimatechangecoaltion.org. Scan and submit completed applications to info@fullcirclelearning. Questions may also be directed to the email address.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Michael Bader: Sinners in heaven or saints in hell? — The problems that result when someone can’t face trauma and/or abuse from their past
- Rod Byers: Wine wars
- ‘View from the Mountain’ celebrates composer, performers in an album release concert benefiting Hospitality House
- Carolyn Singer: Water-efficient & drought-tolerant: Plants adapted to foothill climate conditions
- Menu planning with an unusual theme: Making a dinner for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Orchestra that reflects the composers and the time period of their new show
Trending Sitewide
- BREAKING: Arrest made in homicide of Pamela Diane DeGrio
- 2 die in Yuba County wreck, authorities say
- Nevada County judge finds problems with deputy in marijuana search warrant
- Body found in Englebright Lake likely belongs to missing Grass Valley woman, coroner says
- Nevada County supervisors approve temporary licenses for commercial medical marijuana grows; issue to return to board on May 22