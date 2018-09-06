Chabad of Grass Valley offers no-cost services for the Jewish High Holidays

INFO: Visit http://www.JewishGV.com/HighHolidays or call Rabbi Nochum at 530-404-0020 for reservations and more information

WHEN & WHERE: Community Dinner at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 Highway 49, Nevada City. Reservations required. Services at 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at Chabad of Grass Valley. Tashlich & Shofar at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Broad St. & Pine St.

With just a few days before the onset of the Jewish New Year, the question of where to attend services is high on the list for many Jewish families and singles.

Recognizing the often high price tag attached to the experience, Chabad of Grass Valley is offering their friendly and welcoming services free of charges for individuals of all ages in the Grass Valley Jewish community.

Chabad of Grass Valley is dedicated to removing entry barriers and ensuring that all who wish to participate in a meaningful celebration of the Jewish New Year may do so.

By providing Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services in a warm and inclusive setting, Chabad of Grass Valley hopes to accommodate those who may otherwise not be celebrating the holiday.

Chabad's "user-friendly" services make for an enjoyable and meaningful experience for both the beginner and the advanced. Song, commentary, humor and the use of English-Hebrew prayer-books invite individuals of all levels to become active participants in the service.

Some people struggle to make prayers meaningful when they aren't familiar with the liturgy. That is why Chabad of Grass Valley has made three additions to their services this year.

"Reflections," a new booklet just released, will be available for each person, to illuminate your prayers by sharing spiritual meditations on the main Holiday Prayers.

Quotes from Talmud and other Torah Sources will decorate the walls of the Synangogue, so congregants can toggle between what's in their prayer book and what's outside of it. And a children's program will be offered beginning at 11 a.m. for all of the services held. Reservations are requested for the children's program.

"According to Jewish tradition, the gates of Heaven are open on the New Year, and [God] accepts prayers from everyone," said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz of Chabad of Grass Valley, "That serves as our inspiration to keep our doors open as well to the entire community."

Nochum Yusewitz continued, "The Lubavitcher Rebbe — Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory — insisted that Judaism be made accessible to all Jews. During the High Holidays, accessibility can translate into different factors for different people, such as a nonjudgmental atmosphere, affordability of the services or the ability for a beginner to follow along. Our goal is to lower the barriers of entry, and encourage each and every Jew to actively participate in these most holy and introspective days."

Chabad of Grass Valley is also hosting their second annual Rosh Hashana Community Dinner at 7 p.m. Sunday, and a Tashlich and Shofar Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Yusewitz firmly believes that Jewish traditions and customs are the birthright of every Jew, and that every Jew should have access to them and encourages the Jewish Community to take part in something meaningful this Rosh Hashana.

Rosh Hashanah begins this year at sundown on Sunday, and extends until nightfall on Tuesday.

Yom Kippur begins this year at sundown on Tuesday, Sept. 18, and extends until nightfall on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

For more information about Chabad of Grass Valley's services, visit http://www.JewishGV.com/HighHolidays or call Rabbi Nochum at 530-404-0020.

