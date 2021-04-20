Center for the Arts to host a screening of National Geographic whale documentary

In observance of Earth Day, The Center for the Arts will host an online screening of the National Geographic documentary “Behind The Curtain: Secrets of the Whales.” The film follows Brian Skerry — a photographer and National Geographic explorer — on his journey to reveal the culture of whales.

Photo by Steve De Neef

In observance of Earth Day, Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts will host an online screening of the National Geographic documentary “Behind The Curtain: Secrets of the Whales” today at 4 p.m.

The film follows Brian Skerry — a photographer and National Geographic explorer — on his journey to reveal the culture of whales. Skerry has been a contributor to National Geographic since 1998 and has become renowned for his photojournalism specializing in marine ecosystems and underwater environments.

The event will also complement the May issue of the brand’s periodical, The Ocean Issue, and will delve into Skerry’s new book Secrets of the Whales. It will include stories and visuals and a live moderated audience Q & A with Skerry himself.

The Center for the Arts has been taking precautionary measures during the time of COVID so this is an event meant to be watched within the comfort of your home. Closed captioning will be available.

This presentation is the result of a partnership between The Center and National Geographic. It should be noted this is a live, one time broadcast that cannot be replayed at a later date.

For more information please visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384.