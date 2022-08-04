Center for the Arts brings series of musicians to Nevada County

From funk to blues to jazz, the Center for the Arts is bringing many talented performers to Nevada County during its 2nd Annual Summer at The Center Series. Here is a roundup of performers coming this week:

Dumpstaphunk.

Provided by The Center for the Arts

Dumpstaphunk — Aug. 4

Funk and jam powerhouse Dumpstaphunk has earned its reputation as a highly respected, next-generation New Orleans musical institution over the past 17 years.

They have performed on hundreds of festival stages like Bonnaroo, Dead & Company’s Playing in the Sand, Lockn Festival, Jam Cruise, and NYC’s Summerstage; you never know who may appear as a guest on stage with the band on any given night, from legends like Carlos Santana, Bob Weir, George Clinton and members of Phish. Their performances combine ingenious musicianship through complex funk, rock, and jazz arrangements, dueling baselines, four-part harmonies accompanied by soulful melodies and Big Easy traditions.

Dumpstaphunk comes to The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater on Aug. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $28.

Trombone Shorty.

Provided by The Center for the Arts

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue — Aug. 5

Trombone Shorty is the stage name of New Orleans’ trombonist, composer, bandleader, author and philanthropist, Troy Andrews. A childhood prodigy, at four, he made his first appearance at Jazz Fest performing with Bo Diddley; at six, he was leading his own brass band; and by his teenage years, he was hired by Lenny Kravitz to join the band he assembled for his Electric Church World Tour.

Shorty’s proven he’s more than just a horn player. Catch a gig, open the pages of the New York Times or Vanity Fair, flip on any late-night TV show and you’ll see an undeniable star with utterly magnetic charisma, a natural born showman who can command an audience with the best of them.

Trombone Shorty’s “Voodoo Threauxdown” tour stop at The Center for the Arts takes place Aug. 5. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $62 to $82.

Taj Mahal Quartet

Provided by The Center for the Arts

Taj Mahal Quartet — Aug. 6

Legendary blues artist and performer Taj Mahal doesn’t wait for permission and convention means nothing, but traditions are holy. At 76, Taj is a towering musical figure — a legend who transcended the blues not by leaving them behind, but by revealing their magnificent scope to the world.

“The blues is bigger than most people think,” he says. “You could hear Mozart play the blues. It might be more like a lament. It might be more melancholy. But I’m going to tell you: the blues is in there.”

Blues band Taj Mahal Quartet comes to the Marisa Funk Theater Aug. 6. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 to $80.

Anders Osborne.

Provided by The Center for the Arts

Anders Osborne — Aug. 7

Between the potency of his richly detailed songwriting, his intensely emotional, soulful vocals and his piercing, expert guitar work, New Orleans guitarist and songwriter Anders Osborne is a true musical treasure. The Americana-blues artist’s six-string virtuosity, inventive musicality, and poetic songcraft underpin an ever-expanding three-decade catalog celebrated by fans and critics alike.

Osborne’s latest album Buddha and the Blues references the full scope of the creative and personal duality at the heart of everything this maverick does.

“I came up with the title early on, so I knew what the vibe of the record should be,” he explains. “‘Buddha and the Blues’ means the duality of our existence.”

The Center for the Arts welcomes Osborne to the Marisa Funk Theater with support from RIVVRS. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $45.

Lee Fields and The Expressions.

Provided by The Center for the Arts

Lee Fields and The Expressions — Aug. 10

Soul music pours out of the legendary Lee Fields, as free and unstinting as his God’s love. With all these years, and all this life, comes a sort of divine wisdom, and Fields has it in spades.

“I am a sinner, just like everybody else,” he says gravely.

He is no “holier—than—thou guy,” he adds. He just believes in people’s ability to love and be loved, and he understands that music is the divine bridge to these places.

Sometimes nicknamed “Little JB” for his physical and vocal resemblance with James Brown, Fields has been channeling soulful rhythms since his first single in 1969.

Lee Fields and The Expressions perform Aug. 10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 to $52.

The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater is located at 314 West Main St., Grass Valley. For more information, visit thecenterforthearts.org

Source: Center for the Arts