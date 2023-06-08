Keating

Born in Canada, Keating started playing the cello when she was eight and went on to pursue electronic music and contemporary composition as part of her Liberal Arts studies at Sarah Lawrence College.

 Submitted photo

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Zoë Keating in the Marisa Funk Theater on June 9.

Composer and performer Zoë Keating has spent the last 20 years exploring the landscape of sounds a string instrument can make. She coaxes sounds out of the very edges of her cello, adeptly layering them into “swoon-inducing” (San Francisco Weekly) music that is unclassifiable yet “a distinctive mix of old and new” (National Public Radio). She is known for her use of technology — which she uses to record and sample her cello onstage and in the studio — and for her DIY approach — composing, recording, and producing her works on her own terms, without the help of a record label.