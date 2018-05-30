Celebrating women & folk pottery

INFO: Contact Amanda Paoletti at 530-210-3162 or amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.co , or visit the website at asifstudios.com for more information

The Artists' Studio in the Foothills is ready to announce a solo exhibition of works by Paul Honatke. Honatke's acrylic paintings are rich in narrative. They share a dreamlike world where the viewer is invited in to float amongst the stars, birds, exotic flowers and coral-like reefs of the artist's imagination.

Some have compared the captivating atmosphere and illustrative quality of his compositions to that of Henri Rousseau … others respond to the joyous, playful quality and lyric movement of the works and compare them to classics such as Paul Klee and Henri Matisse.

Portraits of women

The characters within Honatke's paintings, mostly of powerfully robust and beautiful women, are hauntingly present and confrontative of ones inner truths and fantasies.

Honatke was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania in 1966. He began taking art classes in high school and received his BFA from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in 1988.

He spent his summers away from college, and intermittent seasons after school, living in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. While there, he exhibited in local galleries and restaurants, produced commissioned paintings and murals for area businesses, and also created flyers and posters for events in the growing town.

The late '80s to late '90s offered plenty of opportunity for travel for Honatke.

By 1995 he had been to Europe three times to see the art centers of Paris, Rome, London and Berlin, as well as the more exotic atmospheres of Morocco and Turkey. There is a certain multicultural feel to much of his art.

Honatke made San Francisco his home for a period of years where he studied graphic arts at CCSF. While exhibiting at restaurants and cafés, he further supported himself with freelance illustration and picture framing, also working as a faux finish painter with clients in the city and throughout the Bay Area.

In 2003 he relocated to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, he now lives in Grass Valley. Aside from painting, Honatke's interests include cooking, nature photography, hiking and camping, and most recently, kayaking in the lakes of Northern California.

Also exhibiting through the month of June as part of the Foothills Ceramic Art Museum's rotating collection of world renowned ceramics is a traditional folk pottery exhibition entitled "Tradition."

Museum founder, Kenneth Underwood will give a talk that same evening at 7 p.m. entitled, "Confessions of a Collectaholic."

Folk pottery

FCAM Founder Keneth Underwood describes the exhibit as, "Most of the pieces on display are from two families: the Owen (Owens) family and the Cole family. Multiple generations of those families have carried on the NC tradition: parents teaching children and grandchildren to join in the family business. The work is all handmade, but it is production work. They crank out thousands of pots every year for tourists as well as locals.

"The shapes are simple and functional. A carved line or squiggle is all the decoration you will see. Two classic Southern forms are the face jug and the Rebekah pitcher, but imagination has created new forms like the Aladdin teapot and the accordion vase.

"For me, the glaze is what appeals the most. There is a restrained quality to the shapes that is belied by the exuberant glazes. NC art potters invest their imagination in formulating and naming the glazes: tobacco spit, Chinese red, Chinese blue, red eye gravy, colonial cream, frogskin, huff blue, green malachite, blue malachite, mulberry, chrome red, dove, gunmetal, crystal green, green stardust. Come see folk pottery at its best!"

The artists reception celebrating the Paul Honatke and FCAM exhibitions will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday with fine art, food, wine and live jazz by Gregory S. Young and Andy Armstrong.

Paul Honatke's solo exhibition will be on display throughout June and up to Aug. 11.

FCAM's traditional folk pottery exhibition will be on display through June 30.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Source: Artists' Studio in the Foothills.