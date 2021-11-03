Celebrating weavers at The Magic Carpet

The Magic Carpet will be hosting their 41st anniversary storewide, 30% off sale, for four days only, from Friday, Nov. 5, through Monday, Nov. 8.

The Magic Carpet is celebrating the genius of Oriental rug weavers and the extraordinary legacy of their art form with a dazzling new exhibition of woven masterpieces.

Prized worldwide for their extraordinary beauty and durability, Oriental rugs have enhanced homes, drawing people together for more than 2,500 years. Being an art form that is utilitarian, culturally meaningful, and visually delightful, hand-knotted rugs are created to enjoy for a lifetime.

Remarkably, even though rug production has been extremely difficult during periods of political upheaval, times of war, and conditions of hardship, the weavers have managed to preserve their tradition and continue their magnificent art form. We have all been watching Afghanistan experiencing another major period of turmoil, which has been affecting all elements of society. Since rug weaving is such an integral, dynamic part of the Afghan culture, as well as a huge economic driver for the rug weaving communities, we are seeing some signs that this ancient artform will find a way to continue.

Throughout the history of The Magic Carpet, a portion of every sale of our Cultural Survival Barakat rugs has gone towards supporting the weavers and their communities in the form of free education, health care and clean water. We have been told that some of the Barakat Schools in Afghanistan have re-opened for the lower grades, and our prayers are with the children and teachers for a safe learning environment.

Besides transformative cultural and social projects in the rug weaving world, such as in Afghanistan and India, The Magic Carpet also supports several charitable organizations in our local community, including the essential work of Sierra Harvest, Hospitality House, and Interfaith Food Ministry.

The four day sale will be followed by a storewide 20%-off holiday sale from Nov. 9 through Jan. 15.

The Magic Carpet offers expert rug washing, restoration, moth proofing, appraisals, rug padding, free home consultations and pick-up and delivery services. Information at http://www.themagiccarpet.biz , or call 530-265-9229, 408 Broad Street, Nevada City, CA 95959.

Source: The Magic Carpet