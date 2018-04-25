Celebrating Tim O’Connor & Dave Iorns at the Reader’s Theatre in Nevada City

TICKETS: $10, and are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at Miners Foundry, and in person at BriarPatch Co-op

Last month, the Reader's Theatre community was devastated by the passing of two of its greatest champions, founder Tim O'Connor and long time reader Dave Iorns.

On Sunday, the lives of these two great men will be celebrated when Reader's Theatre returns to the Miners Foundry Cultural Center with another perfectly curated program of talented local actors reading exquisitely written short stories by award-winning writers.

Founded by O'Connor, Reader's Theatre has been called many things including "Theatre of the Mind" and "Story Time for Grown Ups," and gained popularity during World War II when large stage plays were too expensive to produce.

Using minimal props, the actor and your imagination illustrate the story.

Taking over the reigns is O'Connor's good friend and popular local thespian Gaylie Bell-Stewart.

"Before Tim passed away he had already selected almost a year's worth of stories and the actors who he'd like to read them," said Bell-Stewart. "He had been showing me the ropes for months before we had the difficult conversation of me taking over, and when he asked me to, I of course told him I would."

Recommended Stories For You

Bell-Stewart has acted, directed and written plays locally for 25 years. She has performed in numerous productions for Off Broadstreet, sang in the Music in the Mountains Chorus, taught drama at Magnolia Middle School, and for 20 years she worked with O'Connor as a reader.

She's familiar with his process of looking for just the right stories that will take the reader and the audience on a journey of emotions and ideas, while still marveling at the complexity and beauty of language and the written word.

"I loved rehearsing with Tim; I learned something new every time," said Bell-Stewart. "He was so amazingly talented; all I had to do was watch him and I'd know what to do."

This installment of Reader's Theatre will feature stories by master storytellers Randy Davita, Alice Fulton, and Victoria Lancelotta, read by Sandra Rockman, Bruce Kelly and Drue Mathies.

Bell-Stewart promises to continue O'Connor's legacy while incorporating some the event's past forays into plays, stories written by local writers and even staging the readings to be aired live for radio.

Reader's Theatre is a fundraiser for the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center.