Celebrating the Jewish High Holidays at Nevada County Jewish Community Center

INFO: Visit http://www.ncjcc.org or call 530-477-0922 for more information

WHEN: Kol Nidre/Evening Service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. Morning Services at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Study Session at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Yizkor/Remembrance Service at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, with “Break the Fast” immediately following.

WHEN: Erev/Evening Service at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Morning Services at 10 a.m. Monday with the Tashlich Walk following the service.

Congregation B'nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center invites the community to join the Jewish High Holiday services for the holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur is the Day of Atonement.

Congregation B'nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center has been serving the foothills communities since the 1980s. They welcome people of all faiths at their services.

The High Holiday services, like many of their worship services, are open to all, regardless of financial means. No one is turned away for lack of funds, but reservations are required for High Holiday services.

For guests, visitors, and regular attendees who are not currently members, the Congregation B'nai Harim suggests the following donation with your reservation:

$25 per person to attend one holiday (relatives of members).

$50 per person to attend one holiday (non-member).

$100 per person to attend both holidays (non-member).

Visitors from other Jewish Congregations may bring a letter on their Temple letterhead stating that they are members for free reciprocal admission to the services held at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center.

For further information or reservations, visit the website at http://www.ncjcc.org or call 530-477-0922.

Source: Nevada County Jewish Community Center