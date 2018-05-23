Celebrating the bold: Yuba Lit showcases bold women artists, featuring author Bridget Quinn & five local artists

Yuba Lit, the popular reading series celebrating great live literature, will spotlight visual artists past and present for its May presentation, "She Persisted: Bold Women Artists."

The evening begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, at the Stone House in Nevada City.

Visiting from San Francisco, author Bridget Quinn will read from "Broad Strokes: 15 Women Who Made Art and Made History (in that Order)." Quinn's book, which NPR hails as "spunky, attitudinal, smart writing," has entered more than five printings and is sold in museums around the world.

Joining Quinn, local artists Deborah Bridges, Lee Ann Brook, Ruth Chase, Amanda Paoletti, and Jerianne Van Dijk will share their personal stories of how they have persisted in making their art.

"It takes so much determination and commitment to make a life in art," said Yuba Lit founder Rachel Howard, herself a novelist and memoirist. "So I'm especially thrilled to present this range of exemplary, inspiring women artists alongside Bridget and her spirited art history. I know this will be a galvanizing evening."

Oprah Magazine wrote of Broad Strokes, "Your Art History 101 syllabus just got a lot more fun."

Recommended Stories For You

The Christian Science Monitor says of the book: "As its title suggests, Broad Strokes isn't stuffy. There's plenty of scholarship here about women artists over the centuries, but Quinn combines her research with a lively, breezy tone that turns her subjects into more than feminist symbols. They're masters in their own right, bold and brilliant despite the limits they faced — getting trained, finding buyers and being taken seriously."

The book includes full-color art reproductions, and portraits of each woman artist by acclaimed illustrator Lisa Congdon.

The artists sharing their stories alongside Quinn represent a range of media, aesthetics, and experiences.

Grass Valley resident Deborah Bridges trained in monumental scale bronze sculpture, established a career in classical bronze figuration, then developed a line of garden sculpture carried in galleries across the U.S. In her current work creating ceramic figurative sculpture, Deborah runs a studio that includes three apprentices.

Her work has won awards from the Off-Center International Ceramic Competition, the Utah Arts Festival, and La Quinta Arts, and she is represented by the Alexander Gallery in Nevada City, as well as Basic Space Gallery in Portland, OR.

Lee Ann Brook graduated from Paier College of Art near New Haven, Connecticut in 1973 with a double major in fine art and graphic design, studying under the influences of trompe l'oeil painting master Ken Davies. At age 23, she was accepted into the prestigious Connecticut Society of Women Painters.

She is a five-time award winner in the California State Fair and a four-time winner in the nationally recognized Wild & Scenic Film Festival's juried art competition, including Best Of 2D in 2018. Her gallery, Lee Ann Brook Fine Art, is located in downtown Nevada City.

Raised in Venice, Calif., Ruth Chase started out as an oil painter and has evolved into an artist who creates multi-media installations that include paintings, audio, social media, slideshows, video, and social engagement. A graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute, she is an Artist in Residence at Nevada County Arts through a grant from the California Arts Council funding the "Belonging" project, which asks community members how they belong to Nevada County.

Founder of the Artists' Studio in the Foothills, Amanda Paoletti is a ceramic sculptor who attended the Portland School of Art in Maine. She continued her arts education at the California College of Arts and Crafts, studying with prominent Bay Area ceramicists Art Nelson, Dennis Gallagher, Arthur Gonzales, and Viola Frey.

Jerianne Van Dijk works mostly in watercolor with some gouache, ink and crayon, in an impressionistic style. A resident of the Northern California foothills for the past 30 years, she finds inspiration in the small town community and natural beauty of our area. Besides creating art, she's a music broadcaster for community radio KVMR.

Doors for "She Persisted: Bold Women Artists" will open at 7 p.m., with the Stone House offering a light-bites menu and no-host bar. The Stone House is located at 107 Sacramento St., Nevada City.

A $10 donation payable by cash or check at the door supports Yuba Lit's production costs. Patrons are encouraged to reserve a seat by writing to yubalit@gmail.com with their name and number of guests.

Yuba Lit is a fiscally sponsored project of the Nevada County Arts Council, a not-for-profit organization, and donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

For more information visit http://www.yubalit.org or the Yuba Lit Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/yubalit.