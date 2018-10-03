Celebrating the arts and community with dance: Bombshell comes to the Miners Foundry in Nevada City

INFO: For more information contact Catie Cleary via e-mail at catiecleary@gmail.com or call/text at 530-263-7450

TICKETS: Tickets are $20 and available online at https://bombshell2018.brownpapertickets.com/

WHEN: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday

Catie Cleary is a local performer who grew up watching and participating in the arts around Nevada County. At the age of 18 she produced her first variety showcase that included all original material by her peers.

After living in Los Angeles for a few years Cleary found herself back in Nevada County and wanting to produce another show only this time she wanted to focus on the art of dance.

After brainstorming with another local artist she came up with the show Bombshell which went on to have two sold out installments in 2014 and 2016. Now, Cleary is bringing it back again with an entirely new show and set of dances.

Bombshell will feature seven local main choreographers including Gaby Blaney, Catie Cleary, Raena Hainline, Daisy Hang, Kayci Most, Toria Painter, and Shelby Speegle. It will also include several local guest choreographers including The Aerial Lab, Laura Dennis, Samba Lua, and The Tommyknocker Cloggers.

Styles of dance will include jazz, hip hop, modern, contemporary, pop funk, aerial, samba, and more. This show is all about celebrating the art and love of dance in all forms.

Cleary's main goal for this show is to help bring the community together for one night to support the arts and all the wonderful talent that Nevada County has to offer.

Recommended Stories For You

The performance is Friday at The Miners Foundry located at 325 Spring St. in Nevada City. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance at 7:30 p.m. There will be a dance party to follow. The show is appropriate for all ages.

This is a one night only performance and interested guests are encouraged to get tickets before it sells out. Tickets are $20 and available online at https://bombshell2018.brownpapertickets.com/.

For more information contact Catie Cleary via e-mail at catiecleary@gmail.com or call/text at 530-263-7450.