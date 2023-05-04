The 37th Pine Tree Quilt Guild Springtime in the Pines Quilt Show, “Celebrating the Artist Within” takes place this weekend, Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds honoring and celebrating the talented quilt makers, with about 250 quilts on display.
The Pine Tree Quilt Guild of Grass Valley formed nearly 40 years ago and boasts some 200 members of all levels, ages and abilities. The nonprofit is dedicated to the growth and knowledge of quilting through education and support of the art of quilting.
The craft has expanded far beyond the historic notion of a group of women sitting in a circle hand sewing pieces of fabric together. There are various categories of quilts including hand quilted, machine quilted, pieced or appliqued. There are also a variety of styles from traditional to art to abstract to pictorial.
The show serves as a fundraiser but also gives quilters a chance to share their work with the public, said publicity chair Joan Mosley.
“It’s a chance for the people who work so hard on these quilts, who create these works of art — and they really are works of art — it’s a chance to show what they have done and to share it with the community,” Mosley said. “Like any artist, you are proud of what you have done and it’s a chance to show it off.”
The show is not juried. Members can simply enter a category based on level of ability, style, and whether they want to be included in the judging process. Those who enter competitively are reviewed by accredited judges who come from out of the area who then award first, second and third place ribbons in several classifications as well as an overall “Best of Show.”
This year the featured quilter is award-winning member Linda Straka who will have a couple dozen of her quilts displayed.
“She’s been a quilter for about 45 years and worked in graphic design,” said Mosley. “She uses a lot of that in her quilting with bold, colorful quilts and patterns.”
Straka will be present to discuss her works with attendees.
A silent auction adds to the fun, with opportunities to be the high bidder on a wide variety of quilts and quilting related items. In addition, over 20 gift baskets will be available to win through opportunity drawings. This highly popular feature includes baskets with a variety of themes that will appeal to the quilter and non-quilter alike.
The Guild will also hold a drawing for “Myrna’s Garden” a quilt donated to the Guild by the family of the late founding member, Myrna Raglin. Tickets are only $1 and will be available at the show. The drawing will be held Sunday afternoon. You do not need to be present to win.
The Mountain Art Quilters will have a display of art quilts, which are more like a painting using fabric rather than a patterned piece.
Patrons can wander throughout the main building at the fairgrounds enjoying the variety of quilts, and enjoy lunch, desserts and beverages at the nearby Quilters Cafe set up in the building near gate four where they will also find the Country Store. The Country Store offers fabric, notions, publications, tools, patterns, and craft items for sale. A few vendors will also be on hand.
Proceeds from the weekend fund the Guild’s Community Service projects that include donations to local residents in need as well as an educational scholarship awarded each year to a graduating high school student with an interest in textiles.
“We have a very active community service group that puts together quilts for people in need like foster youth and seniors, victims of fire, or other tragedies. We give out hundreds of quilts each year,” Mosley said. “We also give a scholarship to a student that has some interest in the visual arts.”
Membership in the Pine Tree Quilt Guild is affordable and fun. Dues are just $35 per year. The group meets regularly with featured speakers and educational opportunities.
“These are just the nicest people I ever met,” Mosley said. “We have a common love of quilting, but it goes beyond that. The whole guild meets once a month. Usually, we have a guest speaker and the next day we will have a training workshop. So, someone might come and show a particular skill or style of work and then the next day there is a workshop we can sign up for with a small fee and we get some training in whatever that speaker has to offer. “
The Guild is busy year-round and a has number of smaller groups who meet generally in a home to work on projects or to socialize.
“And we have what we call home workshops where someone within the guild teaches a project,” Mosley said. “We also have Quilting 101 which I am teaching right now, which is for beginners — people who are new to quilting or need a refresher. And all of those are included in the membership. We have lots going on!”
Come out for a weekend of visual delight. Admire incredible talents and possibly find inspiration in the beauty of the work. The Guild goes beyond art and is a way to connect and make lasting friendships. The Spring in the Pines Quilt show is an extension of that, Mosley said.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s also a lot of fun,” Mosley said. “It gives us all a goal to work towards and there’s a lot of fun and camaraderie in the group.”
KNOW & GO WHO: Pine Tree Quilt Guild of Grass Valley WHAT: 2023 Springtime in the Pines Quilt Show WHERE: Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. TICKETS: $10 for one day or $15 for a two-day pass. Free parking. MORE INFO: www.pinetreequiltguild.com or call 530-277-1047 {related_content_uuid}6d54d53b-fec7-4c21-8a91-6fa496f4a77d{/related_content_uuid}
On the Cover This quilt is by award-winning Pine Tree Quilt Guild member Linda Straka, who will be the featured quilter at this year’s show. | Submitted photo {related_content_uuid}8b2e3a35-fde4-4763-899d-97b693f23384{/related_content_uuid}