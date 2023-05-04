The 37th Pine Tree Quilt Guild Springtime in the Pines Quilt Show, “Celebrating the Artist Within” takes place this weekend, Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds honoring and celebrating the talented quilt makers, with about 250 quilts on display.

The Pine Tree Quilt Guild of Grass Valley formed nearly 40 years ago and boasts some 200 members of all levels, ages and abilities. The nonprofit is dedicated to the growth and knowledge of quilting through education and support of the art of quilting.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

Tags