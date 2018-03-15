Celebrating Irish culture with the Craic Cabaret Players at the Classic Cafe in Nevada City
March 15, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: The Craic Cabaret Players
WHAT: The Classic Cafe Irish Cèilidh and Cabaret
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Nevada City Classic Café, 216 Broad Street, Nevada City
INFO: Call 530-265-9440 or visit https://www.facebook.com/NevadaCityClassicCafe/ for more information
Along with its beautiful countryside, Ireland is famed for its music and literature. On Friday, some of the best of Ireland's rich cultural heritage will be celebrated and presented by an eclectic band of musicians and actors, the Craic Cabaret Players.
Led by local musician Maggie McKaig (better known in recent years for her band, Beaucoup Chapeaux), and aided and abetted by talented collaborators, Maggie has created numerous St. Paddy's Day cerebrations over the last 14 years.
From large events at the Miner's Foundry, to smaller intimate venues such as this year's party at the Nevada City Classic Cafe, the focus each time is three-fold: Present undeniably heartfelt and inspired Irish music and literature from both traditional and contemporary sources; have great food on offer; and, have one heck of a fun time doing so … which, in Ireland, is referred to as "Craic."
"Craic" means fun.
And indeed, the Craic Cabaret Players — Maggie, Luke Wilson, Margot Duxler, Sands Hall, and Thomas Taylor — are just that. This very handy group of musicians and actors are able and most willing to sweep listeners away to the legendary emerald shores via beautiful and powerful songs, ballads, dance tunes, poetry, and short readings, from the works of marvelous Irish musicians and writers.
Singing along will also be encouraged and lyrics will be provided.
To get everything off to a great and memorable start, Annie O'Dea Hestbeck, host of KVMR radio's popular Celtic Cadence show, will open the night's entertainment with a Gaelic blessing. And take note you singers and poets out there; the evening is a "Ceilidh" — a traditional Celtic gathering where audience members may present short pieces. Emphasis on short.
The Nevada City Classic Cafe, dubbed for the evening the Classic Irish Cafe, will be offering traditional Irish fare, including lamb stew, beef stew, vegetarian options, salad, soda bread, dessert … and Guinness. This event always sells out. Reservations are advised.
So, get your green on, and come enjoy a delightful evening celebrating Ireland — the day before St. Paddy's.
