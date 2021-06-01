Celebrating community: First Friday Artwalk, Village Market Day welcome art lovers and shoppers to downtown Nevada City

Two of Nevada City’s most popular summer events for both residents and visitors returns this weekend – First Friday Artwalk on Friday, June 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Village Market Day on Sunday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nevada City’s thriving arts community comes alive during First Friday Artwalk when local artisan boutiques, retail shops, wine tasting rooms and eateries collaborate with and feature local artists in a series of art receptions and live events throughout the evening.

The event is known for showcasing both established and emerging artists, and creating space for engagement between artist and art lover. A handful of this month’s artists will present interactive exhibits, including artist Dani Joy.

Joy is a local artist working in figurative art, digital new media and neural glitch art. He has a passion for traditional artistic practices, but is fully immersed in a creative coding practice that includes building his own artificial intelligence art tools. Joy is the founder of the NorCal Figurative Art Guild, a local nonprofit art education organization and proprietor of Artist Proof: Print and Design.

In addition to local artists on display Artwalk also features festival vendors such as Colors of Nature by Trisha Lambert, Boho Lounge, Astral Chrysalis Designs, May Levy Art and more.

The event also includes live music and performance art include The Poetry Crashers, a group of local poets including former Nevada County Poet Laureate Chris Olander, who crash through constructs to bring the experience of poetry to accessible places. Folks can catch the group in Callanan Park on the corner of Broad and Union Streets.

Friday’s Artwalk is the first of four Artwalks that will run through September.

“Friday June 4th will be the first Artwalk since COVID, so we are taking steps to make sure we reemerge within all the safety guidelines of the county and state,” said Naomi Cabral, the event’s new producer, who also organizes the popular Nevada City Craft Fair at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center. “There has never been a better time to come out and support your local merchants, artists, and visit downtown Nevada City.”

Now in its third year, Village Market Day is a citywide celebration that shines a spotlight on the town’s vibrant and creative shopping district plus local entertainment and artists. For one day only, people can take advantage of shopping deals and specials.

Nevada City’s brick and mortar shops such as The Earth Store, Shiva Moon, JJ Jackson’s, The Remedy Garden Apothecary, Novak’s, Solstice, Tysa, and many more will be on full display during Village Market Day along with over two dozen street vendors selling vintage and antiques, plus handmade one-of-a-kind items.

“Village Market Day is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to head into town, catch up with one another, and enjoy the good weather,” says Eileen Jorgensen, owner of the Magic Carpet and event co-organizer. “It’s a reminder of the importance of celebrating community.”

Attendees will also find an abundance of live entertainment for the entire family. Stop by Mountain Pastimes, Nevada City’s toy and game store, located on Spring Street, for ongoing magic shows happening from noon to 5 p.m. The Hobo Diva Psychic Poet will be at the top of Broad Street in the New York Hotel Shops. Lower Commercial Street will become a hub of fun with face painting by Haley Friend and tarot reader Jessica Henry. And the historic Firehouse Museum located at 214 Main Street opens its doors from 1 to 4 p.m. for folks to find some of Nevada County’s finest hidden treasures.

Maps for both events can be picked up at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Office, participating downtown shops and restaurants, and online at http://www.nevadacitychamber.com .

KNOW & GO WHAT: First Friday Artwalk & 3rd Annual Nevada City Village Market Day WHEN: Friday, June 4, 5 to 9 p.m. & Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. WHERE: Historical Downtown Nevada City TICKETS: Free to the public INFO: http://www.nevadacitychamber.com

