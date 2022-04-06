Celebrating art in the parks
In celebration of Arts, Culture and Creativity Month in California, Sierra Gold Parks Foundation and the Nevada County Arts Council will present “Art in Parks.” For three Saturdays in April, the public is invited to explore their creativity while seeking inspiration in some of Western Nevada County’s most beloved and beautiful State Parks.
Professionals and amateurs are invited to bring their paints, canvases, and cameras for a few hours of wonder and wander in the park. Professionals will be on hand to create alongside you, offering tips, guidance and answering questions if needed.
Art in Parks Days
Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., join celebrated local artist and illustrator Jerianne Van Dijk, along with other professional and amateur painters for painting at Empire Mine State Historic Park. Tour the amazing grounds of California’s most successful hard rock mine while seeking inspiration to paint park attractions such as the Secret Room, Bourn Cottage, Rose Garden, Fountains and more.
Meet at Empire Mine Visitors Center, 10791 East Empire Street, Grass Valley. There is $5 parking fee. Capacity limited to 25. Email sierragoldparks@gmail.com to sign up. Bring your painting supplies, canvas and sitting stool. Wear comfortable clothing and pack some water. If you forget, water is available at the Visitors Center.
Saturday, April 16, at 8:30 a.m., join the Nevada County Plein Air Painters at South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport. Spring at Bridgeport on the South Yuba River is an amazing time of the year — wildflowers are in blooms, the river is rushing, birds are in flight, and the newly restored historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge is open to visitors.
Meet at South Yuba River State Park Visitors Center, 17660 Pleasant Valley Rd, it can be accessed from Highway 20 west of Grass Valley or from Highway 49 north of Nevada City. There is a $5 parking fee and everyone is encouraged to carpool if you can. Capacity limited to 25. Email sierragoldparks@gmail.com to sign up. Bring your painting supplies, canvas, sitting stool, hat, sunscreen, etc. Wear comfortable clothing and pack some water. If you forget, water is available at the Visitors Center.
Saturday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., join Erin Thiem of Visit Nevada City, Outside Inn and Inn Town Campground for a 2-hour photo walk at Empire Mine State Historic Park.
Meet at Empire Mine Visitors Center, 10791 East Empire Street, Grass Valley. There is a $5 park fee . Capacity limited to 25. Email sierragoldparks@gmail.com to sign up. Bring your camera, wear comfortable walking shoes and pack some water. If you forget, water is available at the Visitors Center.
About the Parks
Empire Mine State Historic Park is the site of one of the oldest, deepest and richest gold mines in California. In operation for more than 100 years, the mine extracted 5.8 million ounces of gold before it closed in 1956. The park contains many of the mine’s buildings, the owner’s home and restored gardens, as well as the entrance to 367 miles of abandoned and flooded mine shafts. The park encompasses 856 acres of forested backcountry and fourteen miles of trails.
South Yuba River State Park has a little something for everybody. The patchwork of park boundaries forms a “string of pearls” for 20 miles along the river, including four historic bridges, miles of hiking trails, and the nation’s first wheelchair-accessible wilderness trail, the Independence Trail. After a decade the historic Bridgeport covered bridge, is open to the public. Constructed in 1862 by the Virginia Turnpike Company, it is the only remaining single-span covered wooden bridge of this size in the nation.
Source: Sierra Gold Parks Foundation and the Nevada County Arts Council
KNOW & GO
WHO: Sierra Gold Parks Foundation and Nevada County Arts Council present
WHAT: Art in Parks
WHEN/WHERE: Art in Parks – Watercolor: Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Empire Mine State Historic Park
Art in Parks – Plein Air: Saturday, April 16, 8:30 a.m. at Bridgeport, South Yuba River State Park
Art in Parks – Photo Walk: Saturday, April 23, 2 to 4 p.m., Empire Mine State Historic Park
COST: $5 Admission Fee/Parking Fee per person. Capacity limited to 25. Email sierragoldparks@gmail.com to sign up
MORE INFO: Visit http://www.sierragoldparksfoundation.org
