Celebrating 50 years of ‘Funny Girl’ in Auburn

Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents 50th Anniversary Celebration matinée of "Funny Girl" at 3 p.m. Sunday.

In her feature film debut, Barbra Streisand won the Academy Award for Best Actress and received consistently rave reviews for her portrayal of Fanny Brice, famed comedienne and stage actress in "Funny Girl."

In turn-of-the-century New York, Fanny Brice dreams of becoming a Broadway star, despite her unglamorous appearance. Soon Fanny's comedy routines are a hit in the Ziegfeld Follies.

Valued for her vocal and comedic talents by the renowned theater impresario Florenz Ziegfeld (Walter Pidgeon), Fanny thrives, but her relationship with her suave, imprisoned businessman husband, Nick Arnstein (Omar Sharif), is another story.

The film was directed by William Wyler and became "one of the top grosses in all L.A. firstrun history."

Music and Lyrics were written by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill and include the hits "People," "Second Hand Rose," and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

The American Film Institute ranked Funny Girl #16 on its Greatest Movie Musicals list. The film also received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Sound, Music (Score of a Musical Picture — original or adaptation), Music (Song — Original for the Picture), Film Editing, Cinematography, and Actress in a Supporting Role (Kay Medford).

Isobel Lennart won a Writers Guild of America (WGA) Award for Best Written Musical.

This special event is sponsored by Golden Swann Jewelers.