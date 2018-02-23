Celebrated guitarists & mandolinist partner for new program of classical works in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $40 for general public, $35 for members of InConcert Sierra, $17 for youth 5-17. By phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org (ticketing fees will apply), or in person at BriarPatch Co-op or at the door the day of the concert

On tour together for the first time, the Assad Brothers, a celebrated Brazilian-born guitar duo, team up with Israeli superstar Avi Avital, the first mandolin soloist to be nominated for a classical Grammy.

Their brand-new program explores both classical repertoire reimagined for guitar and mandolin, and traditional Choro music, a popular genre in Brazil known for its upbeat rhythms and brazen virtuosity. InConcert Sierra will present the trio in a special performance on Saturday evening in Grass Valley.

"Avi and the Assad Brothers are each in the top strata of classical performers today," said InConcert Sierra Artistic Director Ken Hardin. "I've been watching them individually to bring to InConcert for quite some time. When their collaboration became available, I jumped at the chance to bring them to our audience. They're phenomenal in their own right, and I can only imagine what they'll be like together."

In the first half of the program, Avi Avital and brothers Sérgio and Odair Assad will perform works by Bach, Haydn, Debussy, and Bartok before moving on in the second half to dance pieces by Piazzolla, Lavry, and concluding with three Brazilian pieces by Bittencourt. All of the works on the program have been arranged by Sérgio Assad.

The Assads hail from a family rich in Brazilian musical tradition. Their background includes studies with the guitar/lutenist Monina Távora (1921-2011), a disciple of Andrés Segovia.

In addition to setting new performance standards, the Assads have played a major role in creating and introducing new music for two guitars. Their virtuosity has inspired a wide range of composers to write for them including Astor Piazzolla, Terry Riley, Francisco Mignone and many more. They have worked extensively with such renowned artists as Yo-Yo Ma, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, Fernando Suarez Paz, Paquito D'Rivera, and Dawn Upshaw.

Acknowledged by The New York Times for his "exquisitely sensitive playing" and "stunning agility," Grammy-nominated mandolinist Avital is one of the world's most exciting and adventurous musicians. Avital has raised the mandolin's international profile and revitalized its repertoire, moving it from the margins to the mainstream of concert life.

"I see it as my mission to fill the historical gap in the mandolin repertoire, so there will be no shortage of good compositions for the instrument in future," Avital notes in his Deutsche Grammophon biography. Avital is deeply committed to building a fresh legacy for the mandolin through virtuosic performance in a range of genres and commissioning new works for mandolin.

Their US tour is a first-time collaboration for the trio and will include ten performances with only two in California, InConcert Sierra being the second of the two.

Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. performance are $40 for the general public, $35 for members of InConcert Sierra and $17 for youth aged 5-17. They are available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org (ticketing fees will apply), in person at BriarPatch Co-op, or at the door the day of the concert.

