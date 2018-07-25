Celebrate the spirit of Jerry Garcia

TICKETS: $22/General Admission, Children 16 and under are $10 at the gate, and babes in arms are free. The VIP Experience $90, advance tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op. Tickets will also be available at the show

Saturday, Aug. 4, the Miners Foundry presents Jerry Bash 2018, a community celebration featuring music, food, drinks, and art, at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Headlining the event are the Deadbeats, Nevada City's own critically acclaimed Grateful Dead cover band. Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead even went on record calling the Deadbeats "the best Grateful Dead cover band I've ever heard!"

The show also features music by Franklin's Tower, Joe Craven's Jerry Bash Grass Trio, and Moonalice.

The Deadbeats formed during the summer of 1994 on the notion that they could, somehow, pull off some reasonable Dead covers. After a handful of practices they decided to give it a go at Nevada City's old Mad Dogs and Englishmen Pub.

When the place filled to capacity by 10 p.m. and folks had to line up outside the door they knew they were on to something. That "something" is a certain indefinable sound and feel that really captures the essence of a Grateful Dead concert.

Over the years band members have come and gone but the core — Tom Menig, Paul Kamm and Gary Campus — have kept the beat with great shows and big crowds. The current Deadbeats line up includes Tom Menig, Eric Menig, Gary Campus, Rob Kopp, Peter Wilson, Jenn Knapp, Glenn Tucker, and Lucas Weber.

The hallmark of the Deadbeats has always been that they play through the Dead's songbook as if it were their own, bringing new life to some great old music. The Deadbeats also feature some talented songwriters of their own and their original songs slide seamlessly into the music as though it were culled from the same great American music tradition that the Grateful Dead were fond of exploring.

August 1 would have been Jerry Garcia's 76th birthday. As one of the founders and the lead guitarist of the Grateful Dead, Garcia was "the unlikeliest of pop stars and the most reticent of cultural icons," wrote Rolling Stone.

When he passed away on August 9, 1995, a week after his 53rd birthday, he left behind an incredible musical and cultural legacy that continues to inspire fans today.

Also performing Jerry Fest is Franklin's Tower, which is a band of talented musicians from the San Francisco Bay Area playing the music of Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead. Franklin's Tower features Duane Day, Frank Martinez and Larry Luthi.

Joe Craven's Jerry Bash Grass Trio features Joe Craven, Bruce MacMillan, and Hattie Craven, performing a special set of folk and Americana from Jerry's "Garcia's Songbook" and Joe Craven & The Sometimer's latest release of the same name.

Joe Craven's Jerry Bash Grass Trio will showcase Joe on mandolin, octave mandolin, fiddle, percussion, and vocals, MacMillan on guitars, dobro, lap steel, and vocals, and Hattie Craven on vocals.

Rounding out the evening is Moonalice, a band of seasoned musicians who feel that live music should be a communal experience where the listener and musician feed and derive inspiration from each other. Their songs try to speak to everyone, mixing a variety of genres with extended musical improvisations that evoke a sense of adventure and exploration.

New this year is the VIP Experience, which includes a reserved picnic table under the trees, lounge with private no host bar, complimentary hors d'oeuvres from 5-6:30 p.m., and access to Pioneer Park Pool from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This is $90 in addition to the $22 ticket and includes access to six patrons.