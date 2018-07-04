Celebrate the Jerry way: ‘Ain’t Necessarily Dead Festival’ returns for it’s fourth time this July to Auburn

Saturday, July 14, folks from all walks of life will be heading to the Auburn Recreation District's Regional Park for a full day of fun. Call it a festival, perhaps a celebration or party — it really doesn't matter because the goal for the day is all the same — coming together as a community to enjoy some great music, support good causes and maybe shake ones bones on the dance floor.

The "Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival" returns for it's fourth time this July, and from the looks of things it might just be the biggest and best one yet. As the name somewhat implies, this day of fun is loosely modeled after the free concerts and music facilitated and inspired by the Grateful Dead and others from the mid to late 1960s.

This year, musical treats range from acoustic to all out funk, attracting bands and musicians from as far away as Hawaii. All do share a love for an interaction between musician and audience, and most all play in a way that beckons folks to join together on the dance floor (which happens to be a nice grass field).

In addition to the music, there is a lot more for folks to enjoy including the wonderful park amenities, walking paths and playgrounds, pickle ball courts and some disc golf holes (note much of the course will be closed for the event).

In addition, there will be numerous informational and craft booths scattered about as well the world famous Giant Kid Zone bringing fun from huge water slides and carnival rides to bounce houses.

Food options will also be available above the natural amphitheater at the food court and beer garden with a ton of great treats and libations for one to enjoy.

All of the beer for the event has been donated by the Auburn Ale House, Crooked Lane Brewing, Berryessa Brewing Company & Knee Deep Brewing.

The event is also a fundraiser for both the service organizations, as well as the ARD Youth Scholarship Fund which provides recreational opportunities for hundreds of kids every year.

While the park opens at 7 a.m., the music begins at noon on the Homegrown Stage. The music will continue throughout the day on both stages, winding up about 10 p.m.

There are some limited tent camping spots available this year, which is something new to the mix. For links to tent camping permits, information, directions and more visit http://www.aintdeadfest.com or call 530-885-8461.

Remember no outside alcohol or glass, dogs must be on leashes and camping is only allowed by permit. All ages are welcome to the festival, but ID is needed for the Beer Garden.