Celebrate Rwanda! — Market and feast on Sunday, May 20, in Grass Valley

COST: Asante African Bazaar is free. “Celebrate Hope in Rwanda” feast is $10/person, children 12 and younger are free

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 20

WHAT: Celebrate Rwanda Festival – with an Asante African Bazaar (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and the “Celebrate Hope in Rwanda” feast of African cuisine (5-7 p.m.)

African handicrafts and a feast of authentic food support hope for a bright future during the day-long "Celebrate Rwanda!" event on Sunday, May 20, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

"Celebrate Rwanda!" starts with an Asante African Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It offers arts and crafts for sale, produced in several African countries. Goods include jewelry, tablecloths, batik wall hangings, wood carvings, baskets and clothing. Admission is free.

At 5 p.m., a feast of African food, music and décor highlight the "Celebration of Hope in Rwanda."

Guest speaker the Rev. John Rutsindintwarane (featured previously in The Union) will tell the story of the Rwandan genocide in 1994, and the inspiring tale of his return to Rwanda with refugees full of hope for their country a year later.

He also will introduce Jackson Musafiri, a young Rwandan who plans to attend seminary in Africa with the help of Peace Lutheran Church.

Recommended Stories For You

"We're hoping to provide Musafiri with a full scholarship," said co-organizer Jim Line.

Tickets for the "Celebration of Hope in Rwanda" African feast are $10 per person, $5 for children 12 and younger, and may be purchased at the church office. Checks or exact cash only. Attendance will be limited to 100, so interested guests are encouraged to buy their tickets early.

Proceeds of the African feast will support Musafiri's seminary studies; any additional donations toward his education will be accepted gratefully.

Donations also may be made at our secure website, http://www.PeaceLutheranGV/donate — look for the Rwanda Fund.

The Asante African Bazaar will feature products from the Asante Network; it's a nonprofit based in Alaska and dedicated to helping women in East Africa support their families by selling their beautiful, hand-made products.

Most of the proceeds from the bazaar will fund micro-loans and projects that benefit women and their families. "Asante" means "thank you" in Swahili.

Asante will donate 20 percent of the market's proceeds to Musafiri's scholarship fund, Line added.

Rwanda reconciliation offers hope here

Adding to the celebration of hope in Rwanda, Line will lead three classes on the reconciliation process that followed the Rwandan genocide.

Classes are at 10 a.m. Sundays, May 6 and May 13 in the Fellowship Hall. Line's discussion draws from the book by Catherine Claire Larson, "As We Forgive: Stories of Reconciliation from Rwanda."

"If forgiveness is possible after genocide, then perhaps there is hope for the comparably smaller rifts that plague our relationships, our communities, and our nation," wrote publisher Zondervan.

Peace Lutheran Church is at 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley.

The Rwanda Festival is being organized by Peace's Rwanda Connection Committee, a group committed to supporting the people of Rwanda as they walk their faith and rebuild their country.

Read more about Peace and its extraordinary relationship of nearly 25 years with the resilient people of Rwanda at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631.

Contact Youth & Outreach Coordinator Trina Kleist at Peace Lutheran Church, 530-273-9631.