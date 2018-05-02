Celebrate Pilates Day at The Pilates Place in Grass Valley

Saturday is International Pilates Day, a day designated to honor the work of Joseph H. Pilates. Pilates, originally know as Body Contrology, is not only a physical exercise method, but also a philosophy encouraging a mind body connection that elevates the human spirit.

While most people think of Pilates exercise as "core strengthening" (which it does do), Pilates exercises are full body movements that emphasize precision of movement and the integration of the musculoskeletal and nervous systems.

Pilates can be done "on the mat" or on specialized, spring-loaded equipment.

Pilates is movement that must be experienced, to be fully understood.

The public is invited to attend a free mat class at The Pilates Place on Saturday. All classes are 50 minutes long and will be held at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday.

Pre-registration is recommended, as space is limited. Call 530-477-5167 to register. No experience necessary. Drop ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and noon to talk to an instructor and experience Pilates equipment.

All guests will be automatically entered into a raffle for a free one on one Pilates session. For the 10th time The Union readers voted The Pilates Place the Best Pilates Studio in Nevada County.

The Pilates Place is located at 131 Richardson St. in downtown Grass Valley.

For more information visit ThePilatesPlaceGrassValley.com.