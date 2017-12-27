Celebrate New Year’s ‘Nevada City-style’ at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City

TICKETS: $30/General admission, $40/Limited reserve includes table seating and complimentary glass of champagne, Tickets are available online, by phone 530-265-5040, or in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op.

WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., and music at 9 p.m. Sunday

WHAT: New Year’s Eve Bash with the Earles of Newtown and Bob Woods Trio

Ring in 2018 dancing to two of Nevada County's hottest jazz and swing bands when Paul Emery Music and the Miners Foundry Cultural Center present the 9th annual New Year's Eve Bash featuring the Earles of Newtown and Bob Woods Trio, Sunday.

In true "Nevada City-style," this year's Bash promises concert-goers can mingle with their friends and community in a casual, inviting atmosphere that is just right for ringing in the New Year.

The beautiful wood dance floor in the Osborn Woods Hall at the Miners Foundry also makes for an excellent space to show off your two-step or Lindy hop, and even learn a dance move or two from a new friend.

Headlining the evening are the Earles of Newtown, a powerhouse Americana band known for their infectious Swingin' Dixie that draws inspiration from early era Harlem, New Orleans and "Hot" Jazz, along with Texas and Western Swing.

The nine-piece band has been shaking dance floors all over California including notable performances opening for Dr. John and Allen Toussaint as well as March Fourth Marching Band.

"We will be performing some brand new material and pulling out some surprises for this show," said the Earles' leader singer "Ellis" (Chad) Conner Crow. "We're always dressing dapper for our shows and this will be no exception. We hope the audience will as well."

Adding to the evening's festivities is the Bob Woods Trio.

Woods started his music career with the Americana band Tokpela, which produced three members of Asleep At The Wheel.

Woods has since continued to play country music five nights a week for years as well as playing with the Dusty Rustlers, Foothill Flyers, Cousin Cricket, and Shay Dillion, among others.

He has released six original albums of original music and shared the stage with many of his heroes including Billy Joe Shaver, Tiny Moore, Bill Kirchen, Albert Lee, Ramblin' Jack Elliot, Pete Grant, Gene Parsons.

Joining Woods on stage is drummer Skip Alan Smith and bassist Billy Smart.

"After all these years of playing New Year's Eve, if the gig isn't going to be really fun I just stay home," said Woods.