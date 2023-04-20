For the second year in a row, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce has stepped up to offer an Earth Month celebration. This year, the Nevada City Earth Fest Street Fair takes place Sunday, April 23, and has expanded to include a great number of vendors, entertainers, and information.
Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Events Manager, Lynn Skrukrud said the Chamber of Commerce sees the impact of climate change on local businesses and wants to be proactive in helping people understand the impact.
“We feel like it’s a really great project because we see the impact such as these massive snowstorms, wildfires and smokes and PSPS’s and a lot of that relate backs to (climate change),” Skrukrud said. “We just feel like it’s a great way for us as a chamber of commerce to do something positive for our community and educate our community about the impacts of climate change and just how to better support the environment.”
This year the celebration has expanded to the size one has come to expect at Summer Nights.
“We’ve more than doubled the size,” Skrukrud explained. “Last year we started doing a small footprint with it being the first year, so we did the same footprint as the farmer’s market. This year it’s almost the size of Summer Nights. We have almost the same number of vendors as Summer Nights, but we are only on Pine and Broad streets, so the entirety of Broad Street will have vendors and activities. It will be a really big event this year.”
With over 65 vendors setting up on Pine and Broad streets, there will be both the opportunity to shop and the opportunity to learn, Skrukrud said. “We have all kinds of educational booths and then we’ll also have live music all day and environmentally related performances.”
Many ecologically based nonprofits such as South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), Sierra Streams Institute, and the Tahoe National Forest will have representatives on site to educate and inform. There will also be many retail vendors offering clothing, jewelry, plants and more.
“In addition to the educational vendors, we have a lot of eco vendors who will be selling sustainable products and locally made goods, so lots of great options there,” Skrukrud said.
Food will be available for purchase.
With zero and low waste being a primary goal, attendees are encouraged to bring their own bags and reusables, along with their own water bottles to enjoy the many food and beverage offerings.
A bio-digester provided by 3 Suns Farms, along with the owner, will be on hand to demonstrate the use of food waster. Bio-digesters create energy from waste which turns into a nutrient rich char that can be used for soil enhancement.
“It was really popular last year” Skrukrud said. “It’s a cool demo unit. He’ll be collecting all the waste from the event and processing it and turning it into nutrient dense char that people can take home and put in their gardens.”
Waste management will also be on hand to discuss recycling services.
For those interested in learning more about electric vehicles, this Earth Fest will feature an electric vehicle car show.
“We’ve added the electric vehicle and electric transportation show,” Skrukrud said. “We’ll have electric bikes for sale, and we’ll have about eight cars on display that people can check out that are locally owned, so they can actually learn from the owners about their experience with electric vehicles. They can learn what they (the owners) like about it and learn the tips and tricks about owning an electric vehicle.”
In addition to that information, those attending the street fair will also be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment including the ever-popular Izzi Tooinsky, Skrukrud said. “He is a known beloved juggler in our area and does a whole renewable energy juggling show for kids and makes it a really fun and engaging show for kids to learn about renewable energy and how that all works. It’s a lot of fun, but also educational at the same time.”
There will be plenty of kids’ activities including face painting, a bounce house and an all-ages rock-climbing wall.
Musical entertainment on the slate includes Beau Askew, Brandon Dannals, and Artemis Arthur who will round out the day.
There will also be an Haute Trash Fashion Show.
“The Haute Trash Fashion Show features fashions made entirely of trash,” said Skrukrud. “It’s a really fun show.”
As part of the ecological approach to the event, patrons are encouraged to walk or ride bikes if possible.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to nevadacitychamber.com/EarthFest or contact the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.
SCHEDULE OF
EVENTS:
10 a.m. – Land Acknowledgement
10:05 a.m. – Beau Askew
11:15 a.m. – EV Charging Station Ribbon Cutting
11:30 a.m. – Juggling Show with Izzi Tooinsky
12:20 p.m. – Brandon Dannals
1:20 p.m. – Haute Trash Fashion Show
1:50 p.m. – Artemis Arthur
KNOW & GO WHO: Nevada City Chamber of Commerce WHAT: Nevada City’s Earth Fest Street Fair WHERE: Broad and Pine Streets, Nevada City, CA WHEN: Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. HOW: Free. Walking and bike riding encouraged. {related_content_uuid}587d4970-cb02-4036-835f-5f561f407d18{/related_content_uuid}
On the Cover Local nonprofit SYRCL hosts a table at a past Earth Fest. | Submitted photo {related_content_uuid}9df68834-d058-4161-9f8b-5e220443e51e{/related_content_uuid}