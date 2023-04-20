For the second year in a row, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce has stepped up to offer an Earth Month celebration. This year, the Nevada City Earth Fest Street Fair takes place Sunday, April 23, and has expanded to include a great number of vendors, entertainers, and information.

Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Events Manager, Lynn Skrukrud said the Chamber of Commerce sees the impact of climate change on local businesses and wants to be proactive in helping people understand the impact.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com