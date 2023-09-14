While the idea of celebrating a nearly 250-year-old document with a parade may seem antiquated, the 56th annual Nevada City Constitution Celebration is one you don’t want to miss! This colorful celebration is reported to be the oldest and largest Constitution Day observance in the Western United States.

Nevada City dedicates an entire weekend of festivities to the observance, starting with two days of Revolutionary War living history demonstrations at Pioneer Park on September 16 and 17. There attendees can experience aspects of civilian and military life including camp set-ups, period music, and demonstrations of historic military weapons. Visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to learn stories and myths of the era, and even how to march like a soldier.