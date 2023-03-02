CCsegeR-PRO-030223

Formed five years ago, CCsegeR has received incredible love from audiences all over the country, according to the release.

 Submitted photo

CCsegeR is made up of industry veterans who have toured the world and were brought together by their love for the music of Bob Seger and CCR, according to a press release. Impersonators they aren’t, true to the music they are, with no help from backing tracks, the release states.

Formed five years ago, the band has received incredible love from audiences all over the country, according to the release.