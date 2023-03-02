CCsegeR is made up of industry veterans who have toured the world and were brought together by their love for the music of Bob Seger and CCR, according to a press release. Impersonators they aren’t, true to the music they are, with no help from backing tracks, the release states.
Formed five years ago, the band has received incredible love from audiences all over the country, according to the release.
Bandleader Paul Holdgate (Lead vocals, guitar) got his break when Ronnie Montrose tapped him to front “Montrose” for their late 80s tours. He subsequently joined bands such as Heist, Alcatraz, and Neurotica (managed by the legendary John Carter, responsible for Bob Seger’s hit album Night Moves).
Randy Scoles (Lead vocals) sings the John Fogerty part of CCsegeR and is well known on the music scene. He has worked with bands such as Montrose and Tesla and has shared the stage with acts such as David Lee Roth and Blue Oyster Cult.
Harvey Baser (Guitar and vocals) is an awesome guitarist who has been in love with music all his life. He plays Country Western and Gospel in addition to Classic Rock. Harvey has played with artists such as Hank Thompson “The Wild Side of Life,” Collin Raye “That’s My Story,” and Frank Hannon (Tesla).
Larry Hart (Bass and vocals) brings a wealth of experience and energy from decades of playing. As a teen, Larry performed at the Monterey Jazz Festival with Chuck Mangione and has played with musicians such as Eddie Money, Carmine Appice and Dizzy Gillespie.
Glenn Hicks (Drums and vocals) A 45-year veteran of the music stage, Glenn has worked with Starship, King Cobra, and Foreigner, to name a few.
Johnny Dee Dengate (Keyboards, vocals) has been performing nationally for over 45 years. A multi-faceted entertainer, John’s credits include sharing the stage with Tower of Power, Pablo Cruise, Charlie Daniels and more.
CCsegeR plays at the Auburn State Theatre Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by Old Town Pizza, according to the release.
KNOW & GO WHAT: CCsegeR WHEN: Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156 {related_content_uuid}a70a6211-062f-438b-88a9-13bc13e34568{/related_content_uuid}