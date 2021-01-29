CATS’ ’The Joy Luck Club’ postponed again

Olivia Pritchett (left) and Michele Fitzhugh Nesbit in “The Joy Luck Club.”

Photo by David Wong

Chinese New Year, 2020, the year of the Dragon. CATS’ annual Nevada City Chinese Lunar New Year Parade and Festival celebration scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, has been canceled. CATS will be back on track in spring 2022 to welcome the Year of the Tiger.



In consultation with the Nevada Theatre, it probably comes as no surprise that Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra would not be able to present ’The Joy Luck Club in April and May 2021; it had been postponed once already from last year, due to the pandemic. Current government restrictions continue to prevent the opening of performing arts venues. While vaccines are available now, their rollouts have been challenging, and at the time of CATS’ decision in January, there is no assurance as to when the majority of the population will be protected and when it would be safe to gather again in large groups in close proximity.

The Nevada Theatre, as with all performing arts venues, does not have the go ahead from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to reopen any time soon, at least probably not until summer or later.

Hence, the new dates for The Joy Luck Club are April – May 2022. We will advise on the exact dates later this year.

CATS’ Cultural Enrichment Programs

Remaining CATS cultural events (Mahjong at the Miners Foundry and Meet-the-Author Helen Zia of Last Boat Out of Shanghai) were postponed last year and be rescheduled later in 2021 or when it is safe. CATS is also doing research on a possible bus trip to Yosemite in the fall of 2022 to explore the historical contributions of the Chinese in Yosemite during the early 1900s.

Please send Jeannie Wood an email at info@catsweb.org if you wish to be notified on any of these cultural events when scheduled. Spaces are limited.

Source: CATS