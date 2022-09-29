CATS hosts auditions for The Great Leap

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS ) in Nevada City, California, announces auditions for its Spring 2023 production of The Great Leap, by Lauren Yee and directed by Scott Gilbert.

The playwright’s character descriptions are below. The play is set primarily in the summer of 1989 in the Bay Area and Beijing. When an American college basketball team travels to Beijing for a “friendship” game in the post-Cultural Revolution 1980s, both countries try to tease out the politics behind this newly popular sport. Broadway World called this “A beautiful play with vibrant characters and rich history crackling with fresh dialogue.” The play has four characters.

Auditions will be in October at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. Group auditions will be held Wednesday, October 26, 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 29, 3 p.m. Other times may be available by appointment in November. Self-tapes may be accepted under limited circumstances. Rehearsals begin in January or February 2023. Show dates are April 27 – May 20, 2023, at the historic Nevada Theatre.

Auditions will consist of readings and directed interaction. Prepared monologues, from the play or other sources, are welcomed and encouraged.

To request an audition appointment, or submit inquiries, contact Artistic Director Lisa Moon at drmoon@chanmoon.com . Headshots and resumes are appreciated.

CHARACTERS:

Manford, 17, male, Chinese-American. Intense, scrappy, runs into trouble and attacks the rim with a ruthless crossover. Not tall. More Allen Iverson than Jeremy Lin.

Connie, 25, female, Chinese-American. Manford’s cousin and a UC Berkeley graduate student. A level-headed, big-picture thinker and Chris Paul/Klay Thompson type.

Wen Chang, 43, male, Chinese. Coach of Beijing University’s men’s basketball team. Observant and efficient. Favors three-pointers over aggressive inside shots. Tim Duncan would appreciate his energy. His English is formal, but relatively unaccented.

Saul, 52, male, Jewish. Coach of the University of San Francisco’s men’s basketball team. A foul-mouthed, shot-blocking, washed-up Larry Bird type.

Source: Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra