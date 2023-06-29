On Sunday, July 2, 2023, visit the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre for a very special screening of Casablanca, with guest presenter, film historian, and dedicated cinephile, Matías Bombal. This film is presented by the Onyx Downtown, at the wonderfully restored Nevada Theatre at 401 Broad Street in Historic Downtown Nevada City.
Noted California showman, broadcaster, and former movie palace manager Matías Bombal visit Nevada City for a very special evening of romance and remembrance of Hollywood’s Golden Age. The screening begins at 7 p.m. with a special introduction by Mr. Bombal.
The American Film Institute’s Movie Club discusses Casablanca’s star-studded place in film history:
“Casablanca is one of AFI’s most celebrated films—first appearing at #2 on the original list of America’s greatest movies. It’s also ranked #1 among cinema’s love stories and has six quotes named among the most iconic of all time. Humphrey Bogart’s character Rick Blaine was ranked #4 on AFI’s list of the greatest screen heroes—and Bogart himself was named the #1 screen legend of all time on AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 STARS!”
The opportunity to see this classic film on the big screen in a restored historic theater with a film historian as a presenter is a rare moment not to be missed.
Matías Antonio Bombal, 56, film critic of Matías Bombal’s Hollywood syndicated radio Capsule Current Cinema Reviews, began working in an exhibition, operating classic movie theatres with repertory programming in the early 1980s. He has been involved in film and audio restoration as well as the revival of old movie palaces. He works as a master of ceremonies for film-related events and has taught film history classes. Originally from Santiago, Chile, his interest in radio began as a teen when he was first on the air at the Sacramento NPR affiliate. In addition to a weekly 10 minute movie review segment on KAHI Radio in Northern California, he has made three documentary films.
The Nevada Theatre is the oldest, continuously operated theatre venue on the west coast of the United States. With over 155 years of history, this fine theatre has been graced by the likes of Mark Twain and Lola Montez and recently was renovated with exquisite murals. These days, find Sunday cinema at the Onyx Downtown or a wide range of performing arts and music scheduled throughout the year. Nevadatheatre.com
About the Onyx Theatre & the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre
The Onyx Theatre is an arthouse gem located in the Seven Hills District of Nevada City at 107 Argall Way. Its ongoing presence as part of Nevada City’s cultural scene dates back over 40 years. The Onyx Theatre is dedicated to showing films in a vibrant, comfortable social setting for audiences ages 21+. Films screened at the Onyx include feature films, arthouse classics, foreign films, and a wide range of independent films. The Onyx also presents films for all-age audiences under the name the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City. Come visit the Onyx Theatre or the Onyx Downtown: “The way movies were meant to be seen” theonyxtheatre.com .
KNOW & GO WHAT: Casablanca film screening with Matías Bombal WHERE: Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City WHEN: Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 7 p.m. TICKETS: theonyxtheatre.com
Note: The Onyx Downtown is an all-age venue. The Onyx Theatre currently is for ages 21+ as it serves fine wine and craft beer–as well as gourmet treats and organic popcorn.