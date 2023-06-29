Casablanca

“Casablanca” shows on Sunday, July 2 at the Onyx Theatre.

 Provided photo

On Sunday, July 2, 2023, visit the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre for a very special screening of Casablanca, with guest presenter, film historian, and dedicated cinephile, Matías Bombal. This film is presented by the Onyx Downtown, at the wonderfully restored Nevada Theatre at 401 Broad Street in Historic Downtown Nevada City.

Noted California showman, broadcaster, and former movie palace manager Matías Bombal visit Nevada City for a very special evening of romance and remembrance of Hollywood’s Golden Age. The screening begins at 7 p.m. with a special introduction by Mr. Bombal.

Note: The Onyx Downtown is an all-age venue. The Onyx Theatre currently is for ages 21+ as it serves fine wine and craft beer–as well as gourmet treats and organic popcorn.