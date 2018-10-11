Carr fire benefit concert in Grass Valley

TICKETS: Tickets are $15 per person, or a four pack for $50 and can be purchased at Briar Patch, foothillsevents.com , or by calling 530-271-1000.

The Carr Fire Benefit concert will take place from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at The Foothills Event Center and will feature two local bands, The Rayos and Rewind Press Play, with proceeds going to families and pets affected by the Carr Fire, according to a release.

The Rayos, Saul and Elena, who will be kicking off the evening, have been playing in the area for many years and are local favorites as well as active members of the community.

Last year when the fires hit in Grass Valley and on the Ridge, The Rayos were one of the first local bands to organize benefits for those affected.

Rewind Press Play has been playing locally for the last 12 years with a musical variety of the '50s and '60s with some Elvis hits. They will continue the dancing with classics that everyone will enjoy until 10 p.m. Saturday.

The Carr Fire, which began in July, destroyed over 229,000 acres of land and over 1000 homes and damaged almost 200 more making it the sixth most destructive fire in California history and the seventh largest.

The fire, which lasted over a month, forced the evacuations of 38,000 people in both Shasta and Trinity Counties.

Recovery and relief is ongoing throughout the area. Shasta County and the city of Redding are maintaining a website with information on resources for those affected for personal recovery as well as information on rebuilding and community programs.

Shasta Regional Community Foundation has a specific disaster relief fund that is directly going to help those affected by the Carr Fire with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to victims of the fire.

The foundation focuses on short term as well as long term recovery efforts in the affected areas. In their 18 years, they have raised and distributed funds for community disaster efforts in the region.

When the Boles Fire struck they distributed over $600,000 to local recovery and relief efforts within the community of Weed.

So far $3.5 million has been raised in the community disaster fund for the Carr Fire. Overall the estimated damage from the fire is $1.6 billion.

Haven Humane Society has been caring for animals in Shasta County since 1952. During evacuations they took the evacuated animals into the shelter.

When Haven Humane was facing evacuation themselves Shasta Gateway Outlets donated space for them to house the 623 cats, dogs and small animals in their care.

Haven currently has animals that they are still treating for burns. They are working to get these animals rehabilitated and back to their owners as well as finding homes for those who do not have a home to return to.

All proceeds raised from the Carr Fire Benefit Concert will be going directly to these two organizations to assist with recovery efforts and to help the families in Shasta County rebuild.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Saturday with beer, wine and refreshments available for purchase at The Foothills Event Center's bar. The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. with the Rayos followed by Rewind Press Play with a special appearance from Elvis.

Tickets are $15 per person, or a four pack for $50 and can be purchased at Briar Patch, foothillsevents.com, or by calling 530-271-1000.

Donations can also be made at foothillsevents.com.

