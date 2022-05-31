Carole King tribute band to perform at The Center

Starbright Entertainment presents Stephanie D Band – A Tribute to Carole King at The Center for the Arts on Sunday, June 5, for a matinée performance. The band will perform the songs of Carole King, not an impersonation, but a tribute to the woman who wrote the soundtrack of a generation.

Carole King is the most successful female singer/songwriter of the 20th century. She wrote 118 hit songs that were charted on Billboard Magazine’s Top 100. Her album Tapestry sold over 25 million copies, was the number one album for 16 weeks, and remained on the charts for 40 years. Stephanie’s fans have fallen in love with her passionate, powerful voice and original arrangements of favorite motown, soul and pop classics.

The Stephanie D Band brings back great memories to all of us with the album To Carole with Love, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Carole King’s masterpiece, Tapestry.

Joining Stephanie are band members Mihran Bobson on drums, Rick Webb on guitar and vocals, Graeme Moates on Bass and vocals, and Aubrey Scarbrough on keyboard, guitar and vocals.

Starbright Entertainment’s John Zurflueh says of the performance: “There are a couple of very successful national touring bands that feature the music of Carole King, along with a long running PBS special featuring this iconic singer. There is still so much interest in her music and the average person is amazed to find out how many songs King actually wrote. It is so much fun to discover these songs, which makes the concert worth attending. I don’t believe any band has more talent than Stephanie D and her band, in replicating this great music.”

Source: The Center for the Arts