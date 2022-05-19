Carbon capturing workshop to be held Saturday

Darcey Messner and Leeds Davis will present a workshop Saturday in Grass Valley on carbon capturing country skills. The wokshop will start at 9 a.m. with making Biochar in a Kon Tiki Kiln (open source pyrolysis kiln design from Switzerland). Experience the whole process from start to finish: Selecting and stacking wood, tending the fire, quenching the fire, innoculating, and putting to good use. Participants will all have the option to take some biochar home with them (cooled down from a previous batch). While the biochar is cooking in the kiln, attendees will learn how to use and run a LucasMill individual sawmill for making dimensional lumber from trees harvested on the property. There will also be an option for participants to take home some freshly dimensioned lumber.

The workshop is taking place on an undeveloped property. Rustic toilet facilities. Wash water is on site but please bring your own drinking water. Bring your own protective gear: dust mask, eye protection, ear protection, gloves, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, closed-toed shoes, and sun protection (hat, sunblock). It will be hot and sunny, there are some shade trees for resting under, but the work will take place in the sun.

Lunch, snacks and beverages will be provided. Registration cost is $40 per person. Some work-trade available.

ABOUT THE HOSTS

Darcey Messner became involved in residential design, engineering and construction in 1994. In 2000 she established EcoEngineering, a structural engineering consulting practice which specialized in sustainable residential design, including 25 strawbale buildings. In 2006 Darcey cofounded the organization PAKSBAB, which built 40 strawbale houses and trained 70 local builders in Pakistan. In 2017 she went to work for the Town of Truckee as Plans Examiner, which led to her current job with CSG Consultants as a plans examiner.

Leeds Davis, an old farm boy and builder, lends his expertise for the design and implementation in repurposing the neglected 3 acres they purchased in Grass Valley. Both Leeds and Darcey became interested in permaculture, and have certifications from the Permaculture Institute in Australia.

For more information contact Allison Arnold allisonannearnold@gmail.com or 301-357-0582. More information and online registration: Workshop: Making Biochar and Milling Dimensional Lumber .

