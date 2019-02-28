Canada’s rising star makes Nevada City appearance
February 28, 2019
WHAT: The Center for the Arts OnTheGo presents Quique Escamilla
WHERE: The Besemer Concert Hall, 11417 Red Dog Road, Nevada City
WHEN: Friday, March 1, 8:00 p.m.
TICKETS: $35 members | $45 general public. Tickets at The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384. The Center is undergoing renovation. Box Office is at The Plaza: 998 Plaza Drive, Grass Valley, or BriarPatch Food Co-op – 530-272-5333. Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org
INFO: http://www.thecenterforthearts.org or http://www.quiqueescamilla.com
The Center for the Arts OnTheGo series presents Mexican-Canadian singer-songwriter Quique Escamilla in concert at the Besemer Concert Hall in Nevada City on Friday.
Escamilla was born and raised to a family of six in the tropical southern lands of the state of Chiapas, Mexico. He started singing at the age of four at family reunions. At six, accompanied by a six-piece mariachi band, he performed a full version of "El Rey" and discovered the thrill of performing and the powerful magic of live music.
Today, Quique Escamilla is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, and producer living in Toronto. Since his arrival in 2007, he has rapidly become a rising star on the Canadian music scene.
In 2011, he was discovered by a CBC radio producer and has since become a favorite on popular CBC Toronto shows such as "Here and Now," "Metro Morning," and "Fresh Air and Big City Small World." He has been a featured guest at special CBC presentations like the annual fundraiser Sounds of the Season.
2012 was a important and productive year for Quique in which he launched his self-titled debut EP, with a concert recorded for CBC's "Canada Live" at Toronto's Lula Lounge Arts Centre. In the summer, he was invited to open for Michael Franti & Spearhead at the prestigious stage of Luminato Festival 2012 and showcased at the Mariposa Folk Festival, La Falla Festival in Montreal and Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square summer series.
Twenty-five years of performing live have seasoned Quique to effortlessly connect with his audiences, be it in an intimate house concert setting or on Toronto's venerable Harbourfront stage. He breaks down language barriers through his powerful voice and passionate delivery while fusing traditional Mexican styles of music such as ranchera and huapango with modern sounds of rock, reggae, ska, pop, jazz, cumbia, bolero, and a variety of other Latin American rhythms.
His lyrics carry powerful messages that are inspired by and support various social and political issues such as human and civil rights, immigration reform, global conservation, anti-racism, discrimination, anti-oppression and Indigenous rights.
Despite the distance from his homeland, Quique remains strongly attached to his Mexican roots. He is honored to be in Canada to share with his audiences a flavor of Mexican culture, heritage and traditions through his music and live contemporary performances.
