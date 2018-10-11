Campfire stories and cemetery tours at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park in Nevada City

COST: Free for tour; $5 day-use parking fee using self-pay envelopes. Pre-registration requested, limited to 30 participants.

WHAT: Discover Malakoff! Historic cemetery tour & stories around the campfire

The Friends of North Bloomfield, Malakoff Diggins and California State Parks Sierra Gold sector have scheduled a very special Discover Malakoff! event from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, according to a release.

This interpretive program, the latest in the Discover Malakoff! monthly series, is specially designed to bring new visitors to this remote state park throughout the entire year.

The goal of the monthly series of special events and activities is to ignite interest and support for the wide spectrum of resources and activities available to the public at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park.

October's event will feature Chris Ward, author of "Cemeteries of the Western Sierra." Ward will lead a special seasonal tour through the historic North Bloomfield cemetery and share special stories extracted from the headstones and markers remaining in the still-operating cemetery.

Established in the mid-1800s, this plot of land is dedicated to the memories surrounding the early settlement of this hub of exploration and innovation.

"Cemeteries are more than final resting places for the dead; they are gateways to an area's shared history," Ward said.

Following the one-hour cemetery tour, groups will gather at the recently upgraded Environmental Living Center campfire circle for more stories and some special readings highlighting some of the local ghostly and haunting legends.

Bring questions, curiosity, and a picnic dinner or snacks to enjoy around the campfire after the tour.

Carpooling is encouraged. The group will meet at the historic North Bloomfield cemetery. Accessing the park from Tyler Foote Road is recommended, as the shortest route via North Bloomfield Road is very rough, and unpaved from Edwards Crossing.

Call the park at 530-265-2740 if you have questions. Leave a message if no one answers, or email discovermalakoff@gmail.com.

Interested attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot, as the event is limited to 30 people.

Visit http://malakoffdigginsstatepark.org to learn more about the park and about the Friends of North Bloomfield & Malakoff Diggins.

For more information about the Saturday cemetery tour email discovermalakoff@gmail.com.

Source: Friends of North Bloomfield & Malakoff Diggins