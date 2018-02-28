Calling all women! — Gather the Women of Nevada County celebrate International Women’s Day
February 28, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Gather the Women’s 16th annual International Women’s Day celebration “The Feminine Rising”
WHEN: 6:45-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8
WHERE: Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center, 180 Cambridge Court (off Whispering Pines), Grass Valley
TICKETS: $10 at the door. Limited seating
INFO: Call 530-470-3437, or visit the website at http://www.GathertheWomenNC.org
On Thursday, March 8, women will gather to celebrate International Women's Day. This will mark Gather the Women of Nevada County's 16th annual event and it's all about "The Feminine Rising."
The event will be held at Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center, 180 Cambridge Court (off Whispering Pines) in Grass Valley. Cost is $10. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Gather the Women of Nevada County will be joining with the Global Sisterhood and thousands of women around the world, synchronizing in meditation with the intention to positively transform both the present and the future.
After the initial ceremony interested participants will break into small circles where women can share how "The Feminine Rising" is impacting their lives. It's an opportunity to listen and be heard, to be supported and empowered.
Nevada County Gather the Women co-founder Judith Hurley Prosser said, "This event promises to create openings for women to recognize their brilliance, and to be inspired."
Gather the Women's vision is to be a catalyst for personal, community and global transformation by connecting women through circles.
What is Gather the Women?
Gather the Women Global Matrix is a living network and an invitation … local, national, international … for women and women's organizations which share a belief that now is the time to activate the incredible power of women's wisdom on a planetary scale. It is bringing into manifestation new models of feminine collaboration. Events are open to women of all beliefs and faiths.
For more information call 530-470-3437, or visit the website at http://www.GathertheWomenNC.org.
