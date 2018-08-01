Calling all artists! — Artists invited to submit environmental art for inclusion at the 2019 Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, in collaboration with Nevada County Arts Council, is once again inviting artists from far and wide to submit their environmental artwork for possible inclusion at the 2019 Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City and Grass Valley on Jan. 17-21, 2019.

"Wild & Scenic uses environmental and adventure film to inspire activism and we are seeking art submissions that do the same," said Film Festival Director Melinda Booth. "Artists are encouraged to submit pieces that address a broad interpretation of the theme of 'environment' and 'activism.' The featured artwork enhances the immersive nature of the festival experience."

"We are seeking environmental artwork that delivers a meaningful message," said Executive Director Nevada County Arts Council Eliza Tudor. "There are a host of talented artists who are passionate about the environment, and we're excited to give them an opportunity to showcase their best."

Selected artists will have the opportunity to exhibit their work in front of environmental filmmakers, celebrities, social activists and more than 7,800 festival attendees. Artists will also be considered for awards in four categories: 2-Dimensional, 3-Dimensional, Photography and Student. Venues in Nevada City and Grass Valley have been selected as display partners for the event.

Artists can enter up to five pieces per entry in a single category. The final deadline to apply is Nov. 15, but discounts are available for earlier submissions. An early bird deadline (for a reduced submission fee of $20) is Sept. 15.

Timely submissions (between Sept. 16 and Oct. 15) are $30 per entry. Extended submissions (Oct. 16 through Nov. 15) are available for $45.

The entry fee for student artists (up to 21 years of age) is $5. For more information or to register online, visit https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/wild-scenic-art-exhibition-2019/.

About 2019 Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Considered one of the nation's premier environmental and adventure film festivals, this year's films combine stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation.

Festival-goers can expect to see Award winning films about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy and climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, agriculture, Native American and indigenous cultures.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will be hosted in Nevada City from Jan. 17-21, 2019. For more information, visit WildandScenicFilmFestival.org.