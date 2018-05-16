Calling all actors! — Open auditions for Sierra Stages fall production of “You Can’t Take It With You” in Nevada City

WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday

WHAT: Open auditions for “You Can’t Take It With You”

Sierra Stages is ready to announce open auditions for its fall production of "You Can't Take It With You" by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, playing from Sept. 20 through Oct. 6 at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. The director is Scott Gilbert.

"You Can't Take It With You" is a classic American stage comedy that deftly blends elements of farce, slapstick, whimsical humor, social commentary, and romance, together with a generous dash of good-natured optimism about the human condition.

Kaufman and Hart's batty reflection on the madness of sanity in a mad world remains as insightful and delightful as when it first graced the stage.

Tony, young son of the unhappily affluent Kirbys, falls in love with Alice Sycamore and brings his parents to dine at the joyous and quirky Sycamore home on the wrong evening. In a household where one does as one likes, the Kirbys encounter the wide circle of Sycamore family and friends — novel novelist, devoted dancer, ballet master, ex-Grand Duchess waitress, amateur printer, tax evaders, society shirkers and free thinkers — and the evening explodes into hysterical, and all too real, fireworks.

There are two opportunities to audition: From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Auditions on both dates are at the Sierra Stages Rehearsal Studio, 343 Railroad Avenue in Nevada City. (Directions are on the Sierra Stages website.)

All roles are open. All roles are unpaid. For important information about auditions and scheduling an appointment, please visit http://www.sierrastages.org/auditions.html. If there are questions about auditions, please send e-mail to auditions@sierrastages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.

Sierra Stages is a nonprofit community theater based in western Nevada County with a mission to provide quality productions that are affordable and accessible to everyone. Since it began 10 years ago, Sierra Stages has presented 33 plays and musicals and 30 informal play readings (as part of Theater by the Book co-presented with the Miners Foundry Cultural Center.

For information about Sierra Stages, visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call 530-346-3210.

