Call to artists: Art and Wine Show set for June 5

Artists creating small-to-medium-sized works are invited to participate in the 2nd Annual Arts@Peace Art Show and Wine Tasting set for 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. The deadline for artists to apply is Saturday, May 30.

This event offers a spacious, beautiful, indoor and centrally-located venue for artists to make their works known and available to the public. Featured artists are encouraged to mingle with guests to discuss their art and may attend the event at a discounted cost of $10 per person.

Cost for general admission will be $20 per person.

Works will be sold at the silent auction. Artists will set the minimum price for their works and receive that amount for all works sold. Any amount bid above the minimum price will benefit the Arts@Peace program which provides free, high-quality cultural events to the community.

These happenings include the popular silent movies, with Walt Strony at the theater organ, as well as a variety of guest artists from around the country and beyond.

The first Art Show and Wine Tasting, also held at Peace Lutheran Church, was a fun, well-attended event with many artists successfully selling their works. Artists are encouraged to display a maximum of two pieces of smaller art (approximately 12” X 12”) with a price of $250 or less. All mediums are encouraged with the exception of clothing, purses and jewelry.

Smaller works will be displayed on tables. Paintings and photographs should come with a tabletop easel for setting up. Medium-sized works can be accommodated on a standing easel to be provided by the artist. No wall space is available.

In addition to the art auction, this well-publicized event will include a tasting of excellent wines and delicious hors d’oeuvres, with cabaret music provided by Thomas Greathouse, and lively conversation.

Artists, contact organizers by May 30. To submit a piece of art, contact Connie Berg for details at decoberg@aol.com or 530-432-1607 by May 30. Include a photo of the item. Visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org for more information.

Source: Peace Lutheran Church

Photo by Elizabeth Hammond