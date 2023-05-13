Peace Lutheran Church is hosting its Third Annual Arts@Peace Art & Music Festival, a fun and festive afternoon of art, music, and conversation, on Sunday, June 4, 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Held in the beautiful, sunlit Fellowship Center at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley, the festival afternoon will include an art auction, a concert featuring music of the ragtime era, and a wine and cheese reception.