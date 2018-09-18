California FarmLink to provide farm business skills training in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Farmers and ranchers know how critical strong business skills are to success. Yet it can be difficult to find classes that are relevant to agricultural operations, especially smaller farms and ranches.

FarmLink's training is designed for those ready to work smarter, not harder, and develop business systems that will support long-term success.

The FarmLink Business Skills Camp is specifically designed for family-scale operations looking to take their financial management skills to the next level. The camp is a four-part course taking place from 3–7 p.m. on Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, including dinners. Location will be announced upon registration.

The all-inclusive cost is $80 for all four sessions. More information and registration is at http://www.cafarmlink.org/events.

The instructors are Poppy Davis and Alan Haight.

Davis is a former CPA with a law degree who specializes in business training for small farmers and ranchers.

Haight successfully established a diverse 10-acre farm in Nevada County in 2001 and recently transitioned from farm operations to a beginning farmer.

The FarmLink Business Skills Camp will give participants a framework for structuring farm or ranch businesses to limit personal liability and income taxes, and provide participants with take-home tools to clean up accounting systems and track costs efficiently.

The camp will also provide an overall framework for planning your continued learning and ongoing business skills development, and participants will receive spreadsheet templates and other tools to implement improved business practices.

Source: California FarmLink