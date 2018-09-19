Building bridges of resilience: Event to educate and inspire activism to honor the International Day of Peace and Emergency Preparedness Month in Nevada County

On Sunday, Golden Road Productions presents the first of a monthly series of keynote speakers, round table discussions and local music as a public event and multi platform broadcast.

The speakers range from local educators to nationally known experts on topics of emergency preparedness, food and water safety, renewable energy, economic development and holistic health.

Keynote speakers will be followed by a brief potluck social and music with the "Hands of Fire" groups classical guitarist, Peter DeMattei. The event will also feature remote Skype calls from Kevin Danaher the co-founder of Green Festival and Lou CasaBianca from director of the Resilient Cities Network.

This event is in collaboration with the Golden Road TV & Radio, KVMR social media and the Resilient Innovation Centers in Vallejo/Solano County and Quincy/Plumas County and The Alliance for Resilient Community.

Golden Road TV and Radio has already broadcast over 50 shows from a dozen counties in the area including Nevada, Placer, Calaveras, Amadour, Sacramento, Butte, Shasta and Siskiyou.

The event is also the official launch of a new regional organization called The Alliance for Resilient Community. This new organization is dedicated to preservation, education and regeneration.

The Alliance for Resilient Community currently hosts a weekly round table that is open to the community and will feature keynote speakers, public discussions and solutions.

The discussions will be held from 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Nevada County Tech building. All are welcome to come.

The Alliance for Resilient Community also recently opened an office in the Nevada County Tech building and are bringing to light the issues that effect us locally, regionally and globally. They have an advisory board of experts that can consult on various subjects and issues and collaborate to produce these larger monthly broadcasts.

In addition, the group created an online directory that identifies individuals and businesses in the 10 counties of the Sacramento River Watershed that are committed to a healthy environment and community. See http://www.TheSourceDirectory.org for more information.

The group will also be partnering with local non-profits and organizations to help them build bridges with others and produce media for an online archive. Interested participants can be there in person or watch the live stream broadcast on Golden Road TV/Radio Youtube or Facebook channel, KVMR Facebook or on Nevada County Cable TV.

More info at http://www.GoldenRoadTelevision.com or by calling 530-262-8264.

Source: Golden Road Productions.