Build up those listening skills: Mediation training program coming in October to Grass Valley
September 14, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHO: Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County
WHAT: 3-Day Beginning Mediation Training
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 25-27
WHERE: Association of Realtors Building, Esterly Hall, 336 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley
TICKETS: Early Bird Registration $295 (deadline is Saturday, Sept. 15), Regular Registration $325; group discounts and limited scholarships are also available. Registration includes lunch and snacks
INFO: Register online at http://www.ResolveConflicts.org or call 530-477-6517 for further information
Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County will hold their three-day beginning mediation training from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 25-27, at the Association of Realtors Building, Esterly Hall, 336 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley.
During this 25-hour basic mediation skills training, participants will learn how to convene and open a mediation, facilitate communication, encourage problem solving, balance neutrality and fairness, and much more.
Participants will discover effective ways to settle differences and mediate disputes across a variety of contexts. This program will provide participants with core mediation skills and training, along with hands-on experience as a mediator in a variety of simulations.
For over 20 years, the Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County has worked with the residents, businesses, and organizations of Nevada County to find common ground.
The center is a non-profit provider of conflict resolution and mediation training. The center also mediates for the civil and small claims courts of Nevada County as well as private mediation with a sliding scale fee.
The cost to litigate disputes is enormous. Statistics have proven time and time again that mediation resolves more disputes in less time for less money and with less stress.
Trained mediators help the disputants as neutral third parties by facilitating communication and resolving disputes whereby the disputants can craft their own agreement.
Participants who complete the course will receive a certificate as a certified mediator. Group discounts and limited scholarships are also available. Registration includes lunch and snacks.
Register online at http://www.ResolveConflicts.org or call 530-477-6517 for further information.
Source: Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County
